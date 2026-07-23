Calandagan puts Dubai’s international racing pathway in the spotlight at Ascot

French superstar Calandagan returns to Ascot on Saturday with a chance to strengthen an already powerful link between Dubai and one of Britain's biggest race meetings.

A winner of the $6 million Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) at Meydan racecourse on Dubai World Cup night earlier this year is bidding to become only the second horse to complete the prestigious 2,400-metre double of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) following victory in Dubai's premier turf race.

The only horse to have achieved the feat is Postponed, who won the King George in 2015 for the late Derby-winning owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum and followed it up by capturing the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Now Calandagan, last year's King George winner, has the opportunity to follow the same path with major victories in Dubai and the biggest mid-summer championship race in Britain.

His challenge gives this year's renewal particular resonance for the Dubai Racing Club. The Dubai Racing Carnival has increasingly become a launchpad for horses targeting the world's biggest international contests, with Meydan's winter programme feeding directly into the European and global racing calendars.

Calandagan, the five-year-old son of Gleneagles, a former dual 2,000 guineas (G1) winner in England and Ireland, is one of the clearest examples of that pathway. After winning the Dubai Sheema Classic, he returns to Europe to face a field that brings together the best of the older generation, Classic performers and international challengers.

And there is an additional incentive this year. The King George is now worth £2 million, making it jointly the richest individual horse race in Great Britain alongside the Derby at Epsom.

The money is new, but the race remains one of the most traditional contests of the British racing season.

Run over 2,400 metres at Ascot, the King George demands of horses speed, stamina and the ability to handle a strong gallop on a course that rises towards the finish. This challenge has produced a truly international field in 2026.

Calandagan is joined in Saturday’s race by his stablemate Goliath, the 2024 winner, while Masquerade Ball and Wurttemberg represent Asian powerhouse Japan.

Masquerade Ball arrives with particularly interesting form, having finished narrowly behind Calandagan in last year's Japan Cup (G1) in Tokyo before later finishing just a length behind Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior in the QEII Cup (Group 1) at Sha Tin.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien is seeking to end a decade-long wait for another King George victory following Highland Reel in 2015. The Irish maestro has a strong four-runner hand, including 2026 Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini, last year's Epsom Derby winner Lambourn, Group 1-winning filly Minnie Hauk and the likely pacemaker, Action.

Britain's challenge is led by Kalpana, who has already shown her liking for the Ascot track, when she gave Calandagan most to think about when finishing runner-up in last year's race.

Although there is no UAE-owned runner in the King George itself, the weekend carries a strong Dubai presence across the supporting programme.

Touleen, owned by Shadwell’s Sheikha Hessa bint Hamdan Al Maktoum, is among the leading contenders for the Group 3 Longines Valiant Stakes, while Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum's Extremely Zain features prominently in the Moët & Chandon International Handicap.

The wider meeting also reflects the depth of UAE ownership in British racing. Runners connected with Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum and Dubai-based owner Saeed Suhail, all owners with Epsom Derby victories on their résumés, add further depth to the connection.

Global powerhouse Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby will also be represented on Friday's opening card by Sorrengail and Study Of Words.

At A Glance

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1)

The race

The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) is one of the world's premier 2,400-metre horse races.

When is it run?

Saturday, July 25, 2026. It is the centrepiece of Britain’s summer racing season.

Where is it run?

Ascot Racecourse, England. The racecourse was founded by Queen Anne in 1711, Ascot has been closely associated with the British Royal Family for more than 300 years.

Why does it matter?

The race brings together the best three-year-olds and older horses in a championship test over 2,400 metres. In 2026, it carries a £2 million prize fund, making it jointly the richest individual horse race in Great Britain.

What is its historic significance?

First run in 1951, the King George has been won by some of racing's greatest champions, including Mill Reef, Dancing Brave, Galileo, Sea The Stars, Swain, Daylami and Enable.

The Dubai Connection

Calandagan is bidding to become only the second horse after Postponed to win both the King George and the Dubai Sheema Classic. As many as 13 Dubai-owned horses have previously won the race.