British trainer Scott begins exciting new chapter with Meydan stable

British trainer George Scott is all set for the 2026-2027 Dubai Racing Carnival with his new satellite stable at Meydan Racecourse offering a strong 19-horse team.

"This season marks an exciting new chapter for me as we establish our first permanent base in Dubai," Scott said.

The 38-year-old has recorded four wins in the UAE so far from 28 runners. In 2019, Another Batt delivered him a win in his very first race.

Then West Acre won the G2 Blue Point Sprint in 2025 and the G3 Nad Al Sheba Sprint.

Last season, it was Force And Valour which clinched victory on dirt.

Scott is now excited for the new season, especially after establishing his new satellite stable here.

"Following several successful campaigns competing across the Middle East, the opportunity to establish a presence at Meydan represents a significant step forward for the team," he said.

This season, Scott's top horses include G3-placed Saber Strike and Rogue Legend, owned by Resolute Racing.

Scott will also guide Dubai-owned horses such as Shiplake, representing Dubai Racing Club Chairman Sheikh Rashed Dalmook Al Maktoum, and Zoar and Mr Colonel of Sheikh Hamdan Dalmook Al Maktoum.

The Briton, who recently won the G1 Prix du Cadran with Caballo de Mar, also has Force And Valour for the Carnival in Dubai.

"Our ambition is to build on the success we have already enjoyed internationally,” said Scott.

“We will be providing our owners with access to some of the most exciting racing opportunities in the world, whilst maintaining the high standards of care, attention to detail and horsemanship that underpin everything we do at Eve Lodge.

"We are fortunate to begin this journey with a strong group of horses and the support of a fantastic set of owners. We recognise that establishing ourselves in a new environment will be a learning process. However, we are fully committed to embracing that challenge, adapting and continually improving as we build a strong foundation for the future.

"This is just the beginning of what I hope will become a long and successful presence in the Middle East for my team.”

Recently, during an interview with Khaleej Times, Scott revealed his admiration for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, for his visionary leadership in horse racing.

“What the Maktoums have done for British horse racing, Sheikh Mohammed has done for British horse racing. It’s really unparalleled compared to any other family or individual in racing history,” he said.

“There are so many people in England and Ireland who are still breeding and running horses because of their support through ownership, breeding, incentives and sponsorship.

“And Meydan is a reflection of his vision for the world of horse racing. It’s an elite stadium to be in. It’s perfectly designed, with every detail considered to make sure that the viewer has the best possible experience and the horse has the best possible chance of running to the best of its ability.”