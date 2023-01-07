British trainer Appleby chases more Meydan success

Reigning two-time British Champion Trainer saddles favourite Sovereign Prince in feature race of the day, the Zabeel Trophy

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 8:54 PM

Not content with winning a double on the opening night of the Dubai World Cup Carnival, a hungry Charlie Appleby seeks more success at Sunday’s Racing at Meydan domestic meeting.

The 47-year-old Godolphin handler, who capped an outstanding 2022 season in the UK by claiming a second Champion Trainer title when saddling 150 winners for over £6 million in prize money, saddles last year’s Jumeirah Classic winner Sovereign Prince in the featured Zabeel Trophy over a mile on turf.

The four-year-old Dubawi colt, the mount of British champion jockey William Buick, will bid to reprise the feat of Marmoom Stables companion Path Of Thunder, who won this contest last year.

Sovereign Prince returns to action after a 316-day break following his fifth-place finish to American galloper Pinehurst in the Group 3 Saudi Derby.

He faces seven rivals including Shadwell pair Zainhom and Alkaamel, both of whom are trained by Musabbeh Al Mheiri at the Grandstand Stables overlooking Meydan Racecourse.

Shadwell’s retained jockey, Dane O’Neill will partner the latter, a dual winner on Meydan’s dirt and turf track, who finished fourth on his seasonal debut in November.

Al Mheiri’s stable jockey, Antonio Fresu teams up with Zainhom, a nine-year-old son of Dubai World Cup hero Street Cry who has also struck twice in the UAE at Jebel Ali and the Meydan turf.

Fresu’s mount came home third behind Tolmount on his most recent appearance, over a mile at Jebel Ali early in the season.

Championship-winning Bhupat Seemar and Tadhg O’Shea, who landed Friday’s Group 3 Dubawi Stakes at Meydan with Switzerland, rely on Zero To A Hundred to spoil Appleby and Al Mheiri’s hopes in the Zabeel Trophy.

A seven-year-old gelded son of Dubawi, Seemar’s trainee has won twice over 1600m at Meydan, on dirt in November 2021 and turf last March.

On his most recent start, he finished seventh to San Donato in the Listed National Day Cup, over 1600m at Abu Dhabi.

Ahmad bin Harmash saddles a pair of hopefuls in Tamborrada and Zaman.

Another interesting runner is Perfect Love, to be ridden by Jose da Silva for Julio Olascoaga, the South American pairing that joined forces with Long Kiss, to win the Jumeirah Classic Trial on Friday.

KT Selections

Race 1: 1. Torrkee; 2. Runaholic

Race 2: 1. Nyaar. 2. Mr Raj

Race 3: 1. Will To Win; 2, Stunning Beauty

Race 4: 1. Sovereign Prince; 2. Alkamel

Race 5: 1. Mayaadeen; 2. Triple Venture

Race 6: 1. Kaneed; 2. Untold Secret

Day’s Best: Sovereign Prince