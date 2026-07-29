Bow Echo delivers a fitting tribute to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid

Bow Echo delivered a fitting tribute to the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, producing a champion’s performance that reflected the relevance of the hugely popular Dubai owner-breeder.

The unbeaten three-year-old delivered a breathtaking victory in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes, the feature race on Day 2 of the landmark festival, adding another glorious chapter to the legacy of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, the Dubai royal whose influence on global racing resonates to this day.

Bred and raced by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, who passed away in December last year, Bow Echo showed all the qualities that made his owner-breeder such a respected figure in the sport for producing exceptional Thoroughbreds.

However, the three-year-old son of Night Of Thunder had to dig deep to maintain his perfect unbeaten record. Still, when the moment arrived on the picturesque Sussex Downs, he showed why he is regarded as one of the brightest stars in European racing.

Ridden by Billy Loughnane, whose rise to the top of the weighing room has been one of the most exciting stories in British racing, Bow Echo overcame a difficult passage before unleashing his trademark acceleration to deny Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Gstaad by half a length, with Meydan dual Group winner Opera Ballo finishing third for Godolphin.

It was a performance that left trainer George Boughey struggling to hide his emotions and connection with Sheikh Mohammed Obaid.

“He was a phenomenal man and a mentor to me,” said Boughey. “In such a short space of time he mentored me and told me tiny intricate details from afar. He very rarely saw his horses, but he knew his pedigrees better than anyone.”

“I owe a huge amount to him, and to Liam O’Rourke (Sheikh Mohammed stud and bloodstock advisor. Hopefully we can enjoy many more going forward.”

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid was one of the most influential owner-breeders of his generation, responsible for producing some of the sport’s biggest champions including Derby winner High-Rise, Dubai Sheema Classic sensation Postponed, star miler Rosallion and the legendary stallion Dubawi, whose influence continues to shape international breeding at Darley.

Bow Echo’s victory was another example of the lasting legacy left by a man who dedicated his life to racing.

The Sussex Stakes itself was far from straightforward. Having already won the 2,000 Guineas and followed up in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, Bow Echo was bidding to complete a remarkable Group 1 hat-trick last accomplished by the great Frankel.

But for much of the race, it appeared as though his unbeaten run was under serious threat.

Tracking Gstaad, Loughnane found himself short of room as Puerto Rico moved alongside him, allowing Gstaad to strike first when the field turned for home. For a brief moment, Bow Echo appeared in trouble as he came off the bridle.

But champions often find a way, and once daylight appeared, Bow Echo switched into a higher gear and produced a stunning late surge to catch Gstaad close home, proving once again that he has class and fighting spirit as a top-class racehorse.

“What a superstar of a horse,” said 20-year-old Loughnane. “I know how lucky I am to have a horse like this at my age. They made life difficult for him, but when he got out he showed how good he is.”

Boughey was equally impressed by the way his colt handled the adversity in the big race.

“He’s improving, he’s learning to race and to get into a scrap,” said the trainer. “He really showed all his attributes today. He’s a star, he’s got an amazing mind, and he looks the complete racehorse at the moment.”

Earlier on Day Two, Dubai connections were also celebrating when Infraad landed the opening race for Lieutenant General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai.

The beautifully bred three-year-old, trained by William Haggas, is a son of Ghaiyyath and was bred by Godolphin, coming from a family that includes Group 1 winner Nezwaah.

Later in the afternoon, Dubai businessman Jaber Abdullah’s Sayidah Dariyan finished second in the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes, adding another strong performance for Dubai-linked ownership at the Sussex meeting.