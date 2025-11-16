Bin Ghadayer’s quiet confidence rewarded with impressive Jebel Ali Racecourse double

There was little outward celebration from Salem bin Ghadayer after he saddled a pair of long-priced winners at Jebel Ali Racecourse on Saturday.

The Emirati trainer, who has built his reputation on patience and methodical preparation rather than theatrics, simply offered a small nod to his team before turning his attention back to leading his horses into the winner’s circle to the accompaniment of loud cheers.

The results, however, spoke loud.

Deciduous and On The Way, both lightly regarded among form followers, won with plenty of authority, completing a notable double for a trainer who has long been respected for his ability to bring horses back from setbacks and draw out improvement from raw talent.

Shaped by experience

Since taking out his licence in 2014, Bin Ghadayer has steadily established himself as a significant figure in UAE racing. Operating from Fazza Stables in Nad Al Sheba and training largely for Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, he has handled some high-class performers, most memorably Gronkowski, who came within inches of winning the 2019 Dubai World Cup, which was won by Thunder Snow.

His rise has not been accompanied by self-promotion. Instead, he has become known for a steady hand and a clear sense of how horses should be managed.

Saturday’s winners were typical examples of this ethic.

On the right way

The first strike came when On The Way (USA), returned to the track where he had twice finished runner-up as a two-year-old. Owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the colt looked much sharper than during a juvenile campaign disrupted by growth-related issues.

Under Brazilian ace Bernardo Pinheiro, On The Way tracked the pace, moved through his gears three furlongs out, and stayed on strongly to comfortably take the Dubai Refreshment (P.J.S.C) Cup, a Daaeem Incentive Maiden.

Bin Ghadayer was not surprised. “Last year he was backward and had the usual problems young horses get,” he told Khaleej Times. “Sore shins, growing, interruptions to training. You can’t keep a two-year-old on the same programme for weeks. You have to adjust.”

Returning to Jebel Ali, he added, made a difference. “He showed his level here last season. Now he’s stronger and more mature. This was the logical step.”

Bin Ghadayer’s second winner came in the Al Awir Handicap (2,000m), where Deciduous (GB), a gelding by champion sire Dubawi owned by Salem Rashid Ghadayer, produced his most convincing run to date. Ridden by Oman’s Qais Bin Saif Al Busaidi.

Deciduous flourishes

Deciduous was dropped in early and faced a significant task turning for home, but made smooth progress from four furlongs out and quickened past the leaders inside the final furlong. He was firmly in control at the line, winning by three lengths.

Bin Ghadayer attributed the improvement to conditions rather than any change in training strategies.

“He’s a turf horse,” hesaid. “He didn’t handle the dirt at Meydan, but Jebel Ali is somewhere between dirt and turf. Many turf horses cope well with it. The hill helped him, too. He stays strongly.”

The trainer added that Deciduous had endured small setbacks last season, leaving him without consistent preparation.

“These things happen. They are animals. Once he was training properly again, I expected him to show more.”

Measured progress, no surprise

The trademark calmness with which Bin Ghadayer assessed the performances of his winners matched the manner in which they had won, indicating that they could build on what they had shown.

“I’m not surprised with how they improved,” he said. “With a clean training run and the right conditions, this is what they can do.”

Meanwhile, in the JARC Sprint Series (Handicap) over 5 furlongs, the Musabbeh Al Mheiri-trained Rabaah sprang a 20/1 surprise under Daniel Tudhope, quickening clear to win by an impressive 4¾ lengths from favourite Attwaal.

Later, in the Emirates Airline Cup (Handicap) over 1,800 metres, Princ Rouz prevailed in a tight finish for trainer Bhupat Seemar, edging out Elraaed by a head.