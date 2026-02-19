Balanchine in the spotlight as Meydan's Carnival night shapes road to the Dubai World Cup

Friday’s Dubai Racing Carnival meeting at Meydan serves as another important stepping stone on the road to Dubai World Cup night, with three Pattern races offering both prestige and a chance for horses to prove they belong on the biggest stage in six weeks’ time.

Headlining the card is the Group 2 Balanchine Stakes, a 1800-metre turf contest for fillies and mares that has become one of the defining mid-season races of the Carnival since its introduction at Nad Al Sheba in 2004.

Named in honour of Godolphin’s brilliant 1994 Oaks and Irish Derby heroine Balanchine, the race has long been a showcase for high-class middle-distance fillies, and it regularly shapes the pecking order for future races in the Carnival.

This year’s renewal once again places the spotlight firmly on the Godolphin camp, with Saeed bin Suroor and Charlie Appleby set to renew a familiar rivalry in a race their operations have dominated for years.

Bin Suroor saddles Cape Verdi winner Dubai Beach, who already holds form over several of these rivals, along with Dubai Treasure, third in that same race and likely to appreciate the step up in distance. The trainer reports both fillies have trained well since their last outing and is hopeful the extra trip will bring further improvement if they settle kindly early.

“Dubai Beach and Dubai Treasure came out of the Cape Verdi in good shape and have been working well,” said bin Suroor, who has won this race four times, but not since 2018, when he won it with Promising Run.

“It is a slightly different field compared to last time, and nine furlongs will be a new experience for both of my fillies. I am hoping that they can get nice and relaxed in the race again, which will give them the best chance of getting the trip.”

Appleby, who has won the last six runnings of the contest, counters with the lightly raced Blue Nazare, an eye-catching debut winner in the UK who has reportedly adapted well to local conditions. Her unexposed profile adds intrigue, especially against rivals who have already established their race fitness in Dubai this winter.

“Blue Nazare was impressive on her only start to date,” said Appleby. “She took her time to acclimatise to conditions out in Dubai, but has come into herself recently. I don’t foresee any issues with the step up in trip, although she is taking on some good fillies who have already run this winter.”

Beyond the feature, the meeting carries wider seasonal significance. The UAE Oaks provides valuable qualifying points towards the Kentucky Oaks, giving three-year-old fillies a clear international pathway, while the Nad Al Sheba Trophy over 2810 metres has historically been a launchpad for top stayers; last year’s winner, Dubai Future, went on to capture the Dubai Gold Cup on Dubai World Cup night.

In the staying contest, in-form Sunway arrives off a course-and-distance victory and looks a key benchmark against a mix of proven performers and progressive types such as Surabad.

Godolphin have won this race nine times in a row, and Appleby will try to uphold that record with By The Book, a winner here two starts ago.

“By The Book won nicely on his first start at Meydan but disappointed in the Dubai Millennium Stakes, when nothing came to light afterwards apart from possibly the drop back to a mile and a quarter,” said Appleby.. “He came out of the race fine, and we have been toying about stepping him up to this sort of distance at some point. We are taking the plunge now and will be slightly wiser afterwards.”

Race seven, the Listed Road to the Kentucky Derby (formerly the Al Bastakiya), takes on added significance this year as it offers official qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby, with 20 awarded to the winner, 10 to the runner-up and six for third.

The contest has attracted a competitive field of three-year-olds seeking to enhance their international credentials and move closer to a potential trip to Churchill Downs.

Trainer Bhupat Seemar saddles a strong team of five runners, headed by Salloom. The colt bounced back from being withdrawn at the start on his planned debut in December to register a comfortable 1600-metre victory three weeks ago, putting himself firmly in the conversation for this step up in class.

“Salloom is doing great, and I think he came out of the last race really well,” said Seemar. “He’s ready to go again and take his chance, but I hope he behaves in the gate – that’s the biggest thing.”

The international dimension is strengthened by two European challengers among the 13 declared, notably the David Menuisier-trained Knight Of Glory, who finished a respectable sixth behind the eventual UAE 2000 Guineas winner Six Speed when last seen in January. The run was viewed as an educational outing, with connections expecting improvement over a longer trip.

KTSELECTIONS

• Race 1: 1. Key Of Magic; 2. Sucette

• Race 2: 1. Desperate Hero; 2. Miss Yechance

• Race 3: 1. Labwah; 2. Tjareed

• Race 4: 1. Masai Moon; 2. Green Triangle

• Race 5: 1. Lahfaty; 2. Strobe

• Race 6: 1. Dubai Beach; 2. Dubai Treasure

• Race 7: 1. Lino Padrino; 2. Salloom

• Race 8: 1. Sunway; 2. By The Book

• Day’s best: Lahfaty