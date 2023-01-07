Azizi sponsor Zabeel Trophy card at Meydan Racecourse

Sunday's card gets underway at 6 pm

Action from a race at the Meydan racecourse. — AFP file

Leading Dubai-based real estate and lifestyle developer Azizi are to sponsor Racing at Meydan on Sunday when a six-race card takes place at the iconic track.

“We are excited to once again be a part of the Dubai World Cup, now in its 27th edition, and with this being the sixth consecutive year in which we have the pleasure of sponsoring it," said Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments.

Major General Mohammed Dr. Essa Al Adhab, General Manager of Dubai Racing Club, said: “We look forward to welcoming our friends at Azizi back to Meydan Racecourse on Sunday, for what will be a competitive evening of action on dirt and turf."

Meanwhile, Fasig-Tipton, the oldest Thoroughbred Sales Company in the USA, will sponsor the Best Turned Out award at Meydan Racecourse.

Founded in1898, Fasig-Tipton operates 13 sales across the year, including the Midlantic Two-year-olds In Training Sale which this year takes place from May 22-23rd at Timonium, Maryland.

Graduates from this sale include G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen winner Switzerland and Group 3 UAE Oaks winner Mnasek and it has been a popular venue for Middle East buyers in recent years.