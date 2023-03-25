An exceptional Ramadan night at Dubai World Cup, says Sheikh Mohammed

The Dubai Ruler was accompanied at the races by his son Sheikh Hamdan

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 10:17 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 10:23 PM

It was "an exceptional Ramadan night at the Dubai World Cup for horses" said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, soon after the grand finale of the races on Saturday, as he took to social media to congratulate the winner of one the biggest meeting in the event’s history.

"We crowned the horse Yoshba Tesoro from Japan as the champion of the most beautiful and best cup in the world. We have the best audience and the best team capable of achieving renewed dazzle every year," the Dubai Ruler tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied at the races by his son Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council.

Japan's Ushba Tesoro raced from last to win the $12 million Dubai World Cup on Saturday at Meydan.

