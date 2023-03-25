An exceptional Ramadan night at Dubai World Cup, says Sheikh Mohammed

It is Perez's second career pole and second in Saudi Arabia, while Verstappen will start from 15th
It was "an exceptional Ramadan night at the Dubai World Cup for horses" said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, soon after the grand finale of the races on Saturday, as he took to social media to congratulate the winner of one the biggest meeting in the event’s history.
"We crowned the horse Yoshba Tesoro from Japan as the champion of the most beautiful and best cup in the world. We have the best audience and the best team capable of achieving renewed dazzle every year," the Dubai Ruler tweeted.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied at the races by his son Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council.
Japan's Ushba Tesoro raced from last to win the $12 million Dubai World Cup on Saturday at Meydan.
ALSO READ:
It is Perez's second career pole and second in Saudi Arabia, while Verstappen will start from 15th
Qalandars had also defeated Sultans in last year's final
Fresh from his five-goal salvo against RB Leipzig in midweek, the Norwegian forward proved insatiable again to demolish the Championship leaders at The Etihad Stadium
Leeds boosted its survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves
He is evidently still finding his feet in ODIs and has gone without a fifty in all five ODIs this year
Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al Nasr