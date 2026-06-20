Almeraq keeps the late Sheikh Hamdan's Royal Ascot legacy alive

More than five years after the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the former Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, his influence continues to be felt on racing’s grandest stages.

On the final day of Royal Ascot 2026, Shadwell Estate Company Ltd, the racing and breeding operation founded by Sheikh Hamdan, added another exciting chapter to a story that began decades earlier.

The hero was Almeraq, a homebred sprinter bred at Shadwell's historic Nunnery Stud in Norfolk, England, who produced a stunning late surge to land the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes in one of the most thrilling finishes of the week.

Among those watching and cheering at Ascot was Sheikha Hessa bint Hamdan Al Maktoum, who continues to play an important role in preserving and developing the Shadwell operation established by her late father.

Since establishing Shadwell in 1981, Sheikh Hamdan transformed the operation into one of the most respected breeding and racing empires in the world. Almeraq's success ensured that the legacy remains alive even to this day.

However, the four-year-old's Royal Ascot victory was anything but smooth. Last year, he suffered a heavy fall in the incident that left Shadwell's longtime retained jockey Jim Crowley sidelined with serious injuries. Almeraq also faced a lengthy recovery from injuries sustained in the fall.

On Saturday, in a field of 18 elite sprinters representing Britain, Ireland, France, Australia and Japan, Almeraq appeared to have his work cut out entering the final furlong. Japanese star Satono Reve and Australia's Joliestar looked set to fight out the finish, only for the Shadwell runner to unleash a powerful burst of speed under one of Britain's leading jockeys and a former Champion Apprentice, Tom Marquand, in the final strides.

As the leading quartet flashed past the winning post, four horses were almost inseparable. After a tense wait for the judge's verdict, Almeraq was confirmed the winner by a nose, delivering one of the closest finishes of this year’s Royal meeting.

The victory was Shadwell's third success in the race, following wins by Atraf in 1996 and Malhub in 2002, both raced in the personal colours of Sheikh Hamdan.

An emotional Marquand immediately dedicated the victory to Crowley, who is still recovering but was present at Ascot on Saturday.

"My first thought when I thought I'd won was for Jim," he said.

"This horse and he both took horror falls at the back end of last year. Jim's fighting for his career, and he should have been aboard this horse.

"It's great to have him here, and hopefully he can take some pleasure from seeing this horse get back up and win a race like this."

Winning trainer William Haggas, who enjoyed a superb week at the Royal Meeting with four winners, paid tribute to both the horse and his owners.

"I'm thrilled for Shadwell," he said. "I've been involved with them for a long time, and it's wonderful to see them enjoy success like this. Royal Ascot is difficult for everyone, and every winner here is special."

The victory was also warmly welcomed by Crowley, who said: "Of course I'd love to have been riding him, but I'm just delighted for the horse and everyone connected with him.”

Earlier in the afternoon, the Hardwicke Stakes delivered high drama as Giavellotto edged out Kalpana in the final strides after multiple French champion Christophe Soumillon lost both stirrups aboard the challenging Goliath inside the last furlong.

With Goliath's challenge compromised, Oisin Murphy grabbed the opportunity to power Giavellotto to a thrilling victory for UK-based Italian trainer Marco Botti.