Hong Kong sign off with five gold at Dubai Asia-Oceania Championships

South Korean players celebrate their win. (Supplied photo)

After dominating the Individual events, Hong Kong finished as the most successful team in the Pairs/Team events

By Team KT Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 4:01 PM

Hong Kong continued their winning run at the Shabab Al Ahli Club signing off with two gold medals on the final day of the 7th Fazza Dubai 2021 World Boccia Asia-Oceania Regional Championships on Friday.

After dominating the Individual events, Hong Kong finished as the most successful team in the Pairs/Team events, winning the BC3 Pairs Mixed and BC4 Pairs Mixed titles. Overall, they capped off their campaign at the Dubai 2021 Championships with five gold medals.

In BC4 Pairs Finals, Hong Kong’s Tokyo 2020 Paralympic medallist Yuk Wing Leung paired with Yuen Cheung to clinch the gold medal thumping Koreans Seongyuk Jang and Myungsoon Lee 10-0.

This was second title each for Wing Leung and Cheung, after their triumphs in the Individual events.

Thailand took the bronze with a 7-0 victory over Japan.

In BC3 Pairs, the Hong Kong team comprising Yuen Kei Ho and Tak Wah Tse finished on top with four wins in the Pool ahead of South Korea.

It was definitely a big confidence booster for the Hong Kong team to finish ahead of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallists Choi and Jeong.

Thailand were third with two wins.

Thailand take Team BC1-BC2 gold

Meanwhile, Thailand, led by four-time Paralympic champion Watcharaphon Vongsa, yet again stamped their dominance in the Mixed Team BC1-BC2 event recording a 7-3 victory over South Korea.

Worawut Saengampa and Jittra Pensut completed the Thailand line-up, while South Korea had Sungjoon Jung, the Individual gold medallist, Soyeong Jeong, and Yongjin Lee in their side.

Hong Kong took the bronze with a narrow 6-4 win over Japan.

As many as 70 players from nine countries participated in the Championships, which also offered regional qualification berths for Rio de Janeiro 2022 World Boccia Championships.