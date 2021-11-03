Dubai Padel Cup stars celebrate UAE Flag Day

(From left) Adrian Allemandi, Arturo Coello, Fernando Belasteguin and Jorge Nieto celebrate the UAE Flag Day. (Supplied photo)

Ahmed Hamada, Co-Founder of the Dubai Padel Cup, was delighted with the performance of the Dubai-based players

Dubai-based padel tennis stars Javier Lopez and Sergio Icardo sealed the first win of the inaugural Dubai Padel Cup on Tuesday, edging out Argentine Luciana Capra, the world number 14, and Spain’s Juan Mieres to advance to the semifinals of the exhibition match series.

After making history by serving the first competitive shot of the first-ever Dubai Padel Cup, Lopez, ranked world number 185, and Icardo, the world number 119, dispatched their higher ranked rivals 6-3, 6-4 in just over an hour.

Backed by a partisan crowd at the Dubai Padel Cup’s purpose-built court at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the NAS Sport Complex duo broke Mieres in game eight of the first set to move into a 5-3 lead, with Lopez holding serve in the next game to seal the opening set.

The second set followed a similar pattern with eight consecutive service holds before Mieres was broken again and Lopez served out the win.

“It’s amazing to play in front of this crowd and it’s a privilege to play against such experienced opponents – we are really grateful for the chance to play and compete in these matches. I’ll remember the first point – and the last – for all my life,” said Lopez.

Meanwhile, the players also celebrated the UAE Flag Day after their matches on the opening day of the tournament.

Ahmed Hamada, Co-Founder of the Dubai Padel Cup, which is part of this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge, was delighted with the performance of the Dubai-based players.

“It’s great to see our Dubai representatives putting up such an amazing show – it goes to show the strength of the city’s padel community and it was fantastic to see such support for Javi and Sergio,” Hamada said.

In the other quarterfinal matches, Argentina’s Fernando Poggi (world number 145) and Spain’s Javier Garrido Gomez (20) lost the first set before overcoming Gonzalo Rubio Perez (37) and Brazil’s Pablo Lima (world number 10) in a super tiebreak thriller (3-6, 6-3, 10-8).

Elsewhere, Argentine Fernando Belasteguin (5) and Spain’s Arturo Coello (17) won a super tiebreak to seal a narrow 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 victory over Argentina’s Adrian Allemandi (26) and Spain’s Jorge Nieto (21).

In the final match of the opening day, which was also decided by a super tiebreak, Spain’s Juan Lebron, the world number one, and Argentina’s Miguel Lamperti (18) saw off Spanish duo Pablo Lijo (24) and Juan Martin Diaz Martinez (26) 6-4, 5-7, 10-3.