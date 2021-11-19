Hollywood star  Seagal says Jiu-Jitsu is in great hands

We can go where there is a strong fan base and world-class facilities, the NBA executive said
Sports2 days ago
Hollywood star Steven Seagal lavished praise on the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, declaring that the sport is “in great hands” in Abu Dhabi, after making a guest appearance at the 13th edition of the largest and most prestigious event on the global Jiu-Jitsu calendar.
The former action movie star, a seventh dan black belt in aikido, enjoyed the action on day four at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi, watching some key bouts in the men and women (under 30) tournaments and taking to the podium to crown a number of champions in the blue and purple belt categories.
“This championship is a wonderful event, the athletes I have seen have all put in great performances - each and every one has put their heart on the line. What impressed me most here is the dedication of the players to win their competitions. Every player I watched put in an amazing performance, and I look forward to seeing the same with the brown and black belt bouts,” Seagal said.
“The support Jiu-Jitsu receives in Abu Dhabi is key to developing a promising next generation of global champions. I am confident that the distinguished efforts being put in by Abu Dhabi will see real results in ten years, with champions rising from right here in the UAE’s capital. The sport is in great hands due to the great support received from the country’s leadership,” he added.
Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAEJJF, said: “We were pleased to receive an important figure in the world of MMA. We are proud of the great levels of interest in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship; and the appeal that the tournament has at the global level. Welcoming international superstars such as Steven Seagal is true testament of the championship and what it represents to the sport globally.”
We can go where there is a strong fan base and world-class facilities, the NBA executive said
Sports2 days ago
Hamilton has won over the crowd since 2008 with his praise of the country
Sports2 days ago
Phonsila is among the top contenders in women’s BC4 event with one win in Pool B
Sports3 days ago
The competitions will see over 40 skiers from 20 countries compete
Sports3 days ago
The BCCI president has always spoken about the need to have former cricketers in the system to help the game grow
Sports4 days ago
The Dane moves 42 places up the Race to Dubai rankings to 43rd, securing his spot in next week’s DP World Tour Championship
Sports4 days ago
Australia maintain record of never losing to their trans-Tasman neighbours in a World Cup knockout game in 40 years
Sports4 days ago