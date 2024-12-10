Hollywood icons or F1 stars? Fans reveal what makes Abu Dhabi GP so special

Brad Pitt was at the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. — Instagram

Brad Pitt, the ageless Hollywood wonder, set pulses racing when he walked down to the Yas Marina track alongside Formula One drivers at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Pitt was not the only celebrity that brought out cheers from spectators during the weekend.

As the superrich enjoyed the show from the comfort of their luxury yachts at Yas Marina, even Spanish star Penelope Cruz appeared on the grid, sending media photographers into a state of frenzy.

Continuing with the tradition of attracting A-List celebs, the Abu Dhabi GP put on a spectacular show again.

On the track, British sensation Lando Norris gave a glimpse into the future with a dominant race that earned McLaren their first constructors’ title since 1998.

Lewis Hamilton, Norris’ legendary compatriot, bid farewell to Mercedes with a stirring fourth-place finish despite starting from a lowly 16th position.

If that brilliant race was not enough, the seven-time world champion, who is moving to Ferrari next year, entertained the spectators with celebratory 'doughnut' spins on the track.

But perhaps the big part of the amazing success story of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP is not just the star drivers and the brilliant team of engineers behind them.

It’s also the people, the fans, who come from far and wide to make this event an amazing spectacle.

Last year, 65 per cent of the 170,000 attendees at Yas Marina were tourists.

We are still waiting for the official figures for this year, but you would have been swarmed by foreign visitors if you had entered the Fan Zone.

They came from everywhere — France, South Africa, Great Britain, Germany, Kyrgyzstan and even Reunion, a tiny French island on the Indian Ocean.

Anne-Cécile Sadeyen offered a big smile when asked if her trip from Reunion to Abu Dhabi was memorable.

“Yes, of course. We love Formula One, this is our first experience of attending a race and we could not have come to a better place,” she said.

“The atmosphere is amazing here. We had heard a lot about it. But coming here and experiencing it is a different feeling.”

A few yards away from Sadeyen at the Fan Zone, two young women — Kita Karim and Mavi Akintola — danced as the DJ played Dua Lipa’s Levitating.

One of them, Kita, flew from London to attend the race.

“My friend lives here in Abu Dhabi, so I wanted to visit her and watch the race here,” said Kita who traces her roots to Malawi, the east African country.

Her friend Mavi religiously attends the Abu Dhabi GP.

“It’s my fifth year, I have enjoyed every time I come here,” the Nigerian national said.

So what makes this event so special?

“It’s the vibe, friendliness of the people, it’s a beautiful event,” Kita said.

“You don’t have to be focused on the race alone, there is much more to do here as fans. I am going to come every single year, and I am going to recommend it to all my friends in the UK.”

British expat Iain Younger, who lives in Abu Dhabi, was so impressed by the Fan Zone activities that he wants to bring his three-year-old son next year.

"He is going to enjoy here a lot. I think for kids there are some really good things going on," said Younger, a big Hamilton fan, pointing to the children's play area. While Yaojun Deng, a Chinese expat, doffed his hat to the organisers for the smooth running from the shuttle buses from Yas Mall to the venue, Lea Ane, a French tourist, said the Abu Dhabi GP is among the best sporting events in the world. "We decided to come here we had heard a lot about this GP, that it's an amazing event," said Ane who came here with her parents. Lea Ane (left) with her parents "It's indeed a great event. The organisation is top-notch, the people are kind and the restaurants are very nice. A lot of activities for kids, you can see how they (kids) are enjoying here." But for pure F1 fans like Josh Pull, a 21-year-old British tourist, it's not about the atmosphere alone. It's the intricate layout of the Yas Marina track that fascinates the hard-core fans and tests the skills of the drivers. "This is the second time I have visited Abu Dhabi to attend this event. This track makes it a fascinating race," he said. "Also, if you love Formula One, any GP would be your favourite because you are fascinated by the cars which are insanely quick and which got to be controlled by human who drives them on the track. "If you look at Red Bull's car, it's been designed to suit Max Verstappen's driving style. The engineers got to be so smart, how they design each and every car. I think that's what kind of captivates people." Josh Pull But Josh agreed that a large number of fans are attracted to the Abu Dhabi GP not just for the supercars and amazing drivers. "I think people love it here because they turn it into a festival. They have invested so much money into it. I think they care so much about the fan experience," he said. "People come here from far and wide and all of them seem to have such a good time."