Historic Futsal World Cup journey inspires Afghans

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 1:01 PM Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 1:02 PM

Inspired by the "extraordinary" rise of his country's national futsal team, Mustafa beats the dawn every day to train in a busy sports complex in central Kabul.

The 21-year-old was proud to see Afghanistan play their first Fifa Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan this month, rubbing shoulders against top teams like Argentina, Paraguay and Ukraine.

"We feel extremely happy, it helps us to have a dream, and understand that nothing is impossible in our lives, and if we try hard for something we can achieve it," he told AFP, hinting at his goal of also representing his country one day.

In the group stage, Afghanistan beat Angola 6-4, conceded a hard-fought loss to the 2016 champions Argentina 2-1, and lost to Ukraine 4-1. However, it still booked its place in the knockout last 16 in the mega-event.

On Wednesday night, Afghanistan was knocked out 1-3 by Paraguay. Despite the loss, their men in white and red in Tashkent met with applause from hundreds of fired-up Afghan fans in the stadium, as seen live on a local Afghan television channel.

The World Cup campaign might have ended, but for young Afghans like Mustafa back home, the steady rise of the Afghan team has been a powerful motivator.

"When you see your team, with the national flag and national anthem reach to the top, it gives motivation to be organised and disciplined and chase your goals," Mustafa said.

As the Taliban government has not been recognised by any other state, Afghanistan's national athletes competing in international events carry the tri-colour flag adopted by the former government and now banned by the Taliban.

As for the national anthem, it has effectively been banned too, as the Taliban government has prohibited playing music in public.

Still, "participating in the World Cup is a historic achievement. To be in the round of super 16 is a proud moment for all of us," trainer Mahboob Saeedi said, agreeing with his enthusiastic pupil.

The infrastructure for the game, however, does not match the passion for it in the war-torn country, which is facing one of the world's worst humanitarian emergencies.

Professionals lament inadequate investment to provide standard grounds and finance the sport.

"We have great talents in Afghanistan, but we lack sports facilities and buildings, so we face a lot of problems," said Abdul Ahad Rustamzada, manager of the Tolo sports complex.

"Youths cannot pay the fees (for training), yet we try our best to support them," the 37-year-old told AFP.

The stories of the Afghan national futsal team members are not so different from those of many enthusiasts of the game back home.