Hisatsune sets record as first Japanese player to win the Cazoo Open de France

The 21-year-old says he wants to win ‘everywhere’ after sampling success in the DP World Tour event at Le Golf National

The 21 year-old Ryo Hisatsune wins the Cazoo Open de France on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 12:02 AM

Ryo Hisatsune became the first Japanese player to win on Continental Europe in over 40 years as he claimed the $3.25 million Cazoo Open de France on the DP World Tour in stunning fashion.

The 21 year-old DP World Tour Qualifying School graduate started the final round at Le Golf National four strokes off Englishman Jordan Smith’s lead, but burst into life on the back nine to capture Continental Europe’s oldest national open.

Hisatsune posted both a pair of birdies and bogeys on the front nine to make the turn at level par before a birdie at the tenth proved to be the catalyst for a brilliant title charge.

Four more birdies followed, including a simple six-foot conversion at the tough 17th hole, and he closed out a five under par round of 66 with a par at the last to reach 14 under par and secure a two-stroke victory.

Isao Aoki was Japan's first DP World Tour winner at the 1983 Panasonic European Open and it would be 33 years before there was another thanks to Hideki Matsuyama at the WGC-HSBC Champions, with Matsuyama since adding another World Golf Championships title and the Masters Tournament to his collection.

Hisatsune has written his name into the record books by becoming the third Japanese winner in DP World Tour history, as well as the fifth member of the Qualifying School’s Class of 2022 to win on the 2023 Race to Dubai.

The Japanese star’s victory moves him to 11th on the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex and gives him the opportunity to fight for a PGA TOUR card for the 2024 season, on offer to the top ten members not already exempt at the end of the season.

Overnight leader Jordan Smith posted a one over par round of 72 to share second place with Denmark’s Jeff Winther on 12 under par, with Rasmus Højgaard finishing a shot further back in fourth place.

Austria’s Lukas Nemecz rounded out the top five on ten under par.

Looking back on what he has accomplished Hisatsune said: “It’s been nothing like I thought (DP World Tour career so far). I only turned pro three years ago, the first years playing in Japan, then on to the DP World Tour through Q School.

“Now I’m here with my first win in my pro career – it’s so amazing.’ ‘”I would like to play on the PGA TOUR (next season, as one of the ten players to get a card),” he added.

“It gives me a focus to get good results. I want to play in the States, but I want to play everywhere,” concluded the champion.

Final Results

(Par 71, 7,247 Yards) .

R Hisatsune (Jap) 66. 69. 69. 66. 270. J. Winther (Den) 71. 66. 70. 65. 272. J. Smith (Eng) 66. 64. 70. 72. 272. R. Hojgaard (Den) 66. 69. 70. 68. 273. L. Nemecz (Aut) 71. 67. 68. 274