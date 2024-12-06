High-stakes showdown looms as Niemann leads PIF Saudi International by one shot

Third round leader Joaquin Niemann (Chile), in action at Riyadh Golf Club in the $5 million PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

Chile’s Joaquin Niemann drained a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th to finish one stroke ahead of Americans Peter Uihlein and Caleb Surratt after the third round of the $5 million PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers played at Riyadh Golf Club, on the Asian Tour.

Niemann has been disappointed with his failure to win over the past three weeks following some underwhelming final rounds but will have a chance to rectify that on Saturday after he fired a six-under-par 65 to lead the way on 17-under.

Uihlein, The International Series Rankings leader aiming to wrap up the top spot tomorrow (Saturday), returned a 66, while Surrat rumbled Riyadh Golf Club with a course-record 61 highlighted by eight birdies and an eagle.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton (66), and American duo Jason Kokrak (66) and Logan McAllister (67) is a stroke further back, in the season-finale on the Asian Tour and The International Series.

Adam Bresnu (Morocco), 20 year-old amateur, is tied 11th on 12 under par after rounds of 66, 68 and 67, 201, in the PIF Saudi International, at Riyadh Golf Club on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

Niemann, joint first-round leader with Uihlein and Australian Cam Smith, started with

back-to-back birdies but they dried up after that; unlike Surratt, who playing further ahead, who raced to the top of the leaderboard. Niemann made his only bogey of the day on nine and was out of the running before bouncing back with birdies on 12 and 13, an eagle on 15, where he chipped in, and that closing birdie.

“After that start, I thought it was going to be one of those days,” said Niemann – who tied for fifth in the Australian Open last week and was equal seventh in the DP World Tour Championship the week before, played over the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.

“Just like Caleb, he played great. I thought it would be one of those rounds, and I started hitting, I kept hitting good shots. The putts were not going in. It was a little bit frustrating.

Caleb Surratt, 20, fired a stunning 10-under-par 61 to set a new course record at the PIF Saudi International as he chases his first professional win.- Supplied photo

“I made that bogey on nine, which really kind of frustrated me a little bit more knowing that I was kind of staying behind the leader,” added Niemann. “After that, I knew there's a good stretch where you can go low. I did that the first two days too.”

A two-time winner this year individually in the LIV Golf League, where he plays for Torque GC, Niemann is attempting to claim his first 72-hole title since last year’s Australian Open.

Uihlein, the winner of last week’s International Series - Qatar, continues to be well-placed to win the rankings but will need another strong round tomorrow to fend off his nearest challengers with 1,000 points going to the winner.

Niemann, Surratt, and New Zealander Ben Campbell, who shot 64 today and is four back, are the closest to toppling him at the moment. They need to win on Saturday and hope Uihlein slips down the leaderboard to have any chance.

Peter Uihlein shines with a third-round 66, showcasing the form that put him atop The International Series Rankings at the PIF Saudi International. - Supplied photo

When asked about Saturday, Uihlein said: “It just depends on the weather. I haven't seen what the wind is forecasted for tomorrow (Saturday), but you can go really, really low out here if there's no wind. I’ll just do the same. Make a bunch of birdies, and try to sink some putts. That's about it.’

Surratt has finished equal third and tied second in his only two appearances on the Asian Tour, both this year and has a chance to win tomorrow after a spectacular round today made up of an eagle and eight birdies.

“It was pretty stellar,’ said the 20-year-old rookie, who plays for Legion XIII in the LIV Golf League. ‘I played really nicely. I might have misspoken stellar there.

“Played great, made a bunch of putts. I haven't been making very many putts the last two days, but I've been hitting it really solid.”

Defending champion Abraham Ancer from Mexico is 10 under after a 67 while American John Catlin, who was crowned Asian Tour Order of Merit champion last week, came in with a 70 and is out of the running on six under.

Thailand’s amateur star Ratchanon ‘TK’ hantananuwat, on a break from Stanford University studies, shone with a 64, moving up to 12 under, five off top spot and tied for a top amateur spot with Morocco’s Adam Bresnu who has had rounds of 66, 68 and 67 on 201.

The Moroccan recently won the PanArab Golf Men’s Championship at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman, and finished tied for 49th in last week’s International Series – Qatar held at Doha Golf Club.

Asked about winning the Amateur Title he said: “I am here to win the main Saudi International overall trophy.”

Dubai Golden Visa Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) shot a disappointing 75 to be on three under par.