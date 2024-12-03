High stakes and strong UAE presence at Asian Tour finale – the PIF Saudi International

Joshua Grenville-Wood is among a strong line-up of players with UAE ties in action at the Riyadh Golf Club. - Photo Instagram

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the $5 million PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers tees off tomorrow (Wednesday, December 4th) at Riyadh Golf Club.

The UAE boasts a formidable presence in this prestigious event, which serves as the climactic finale of the 2024 Asian Tour season.

With its 72-hole format, this tournament is the final counting event for the 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit and the International Series Order of Merit. For many players chasing glory, it’s a career-defining opportunity to secure a coveted spot in LIV Golf for the 2025 season, adding an extra layer of drama and raising the competitive intensity to its peak.

The current leader of the Asian Tour Order of Merit is John Catlin (USA), who is also second to Peter Uihlein (USA) in the Asian International Series Order of Merit.

Dubai Golden Visa Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind), playing this week in Saudi Arabia on the International Series - is a man in form on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

If Catlin secures the International Series Order of Merit title this Sunday, he will earn a spot in LIV Golf. However, as Peter Uihlein is already a LIV Golf player, the rules and regulations of the tours stipulate that the available spot does not transfer down to the next eligible player.

This means Catlin must overcome Uihlein’s lead of fewer than 150 points to claim the title and secure his LIV Golf place.

The UAE is well-represented in this week’s action with local talent and international connections making their mark on the field.

Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) will kick off his campaign with an 8:00 am tee time from the first tee.

Anirban Lahiri, - Photo Instagram

Adrian Meronk (Pol), with strong ties to the UAE golfing circuit has a 6:50 am start from the 10th tee alongside prominent names Talor Gooch (US) and Carlos Ortiz (Mex).

Adding to the excitement, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) will tee off from the 10th tee at 11:00 am, sharing the course with compatriot Anirban Lahiri, who starts from the first tee at the same time, paired with Lee Chie-po and 2020 HERO Dubai Desert Classic champion Lucas Herbert (Aus). This diverse representation underscores the UAE’s growing influence in the global golf landscape.