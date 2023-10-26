HERO Dubai Desert Classic forge strategic partnership with Network International

The multi-year agreement will see them join forces to further drive Dubai's history and vision while embracing the country’s future ambitions through innovation and sustainability

The Emirates Golf Club is home to the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, one of the most prestigious golf tournament on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 9:48 PM

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the Middle East’s flagship golf event which is part pf the DP World Tour, has announced that it will partner with Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Network International will serve as the Official Payment Gateway Partner of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in a multi-year agreement as the two join forces to further drive Dubai's history and vision while embracing the country’s future ambitions through innovation and sustainability.

Established in 1989, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region’s longest-running golf tournament and has become a hallmark event, attracting some of the world's top golfing stars for a celebration of unparalleled sporting excellence. As it continues to embody Dubai's heritage and vision, the tournament also champions innovation, sustainability, and the evolution of golf within the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic said: “Like the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Network International is UAE homegrown. The company has been operating in the country for almost 30 years and is now present in 50 countries across the MEA region. We look forward to working together with Network International, aligning our shared values and history.”

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed aAl Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of the Emirates Airline and Group, presents the trophy to Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland after the final round of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic 2023 at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, on January 30, 2023. - AFP File

Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, said: “We are delighted to be the Official Payment Gateway Partner of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Well-known as one of the most iconic golfing tournaments in the region, the event attracts golf talent at a global scale.

“As a homegrown brand, we are proud to lend our support to the development of the UAE’s sporting community and look forward to playing our part in the success of the event.”

Network International offers a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled payment solutions, catering to merchants and financial institutions of all types. With a diverse range of payment instruments and payment acceptance methods and solutions, as well as an evolving portfolio of value-added services, the company empowers businesses to thrive in the digital commerce space.

Over the past 30 years, Network International has been at the forefront of driving revenue and profitability for its customers, contributing significantly to the prosperity of businesses and economies alike.

The company's remarkable growth journey has positioned it as the largest acquirer in the UAE and the premier enabler of digital commerce across the MEA region.

Through this long-term partnership, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Network International solidify their shared commitment towards promoting Dubai's history and vision while embracing the country’s future ambitions through innovation and sustainability.

By joining forces, the two entities aim to elevate the golfing experience for participants and spectators alike, making the Hero Dubai Desert Classic an even more memorable event.

The 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will see 2023 winner, Rory McIlroy return to the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club in January for a chance to make history and become the first four-time champion in the event, set to take place from 18th to 21st January 2024.

With a list of world golf’s most notable names expected for the 2024 edition, organisers also confirmed that tickets are now available. Fans are now able to secure their limited early bird hospitality packages for the renowned Dallah Lounge as well as free general admission tickets at www.dubaidesertclassic.com.