Heartbreak for Josh Hill, Lahiri and Grenville-Wood at US Open qualifiers

Wyndham Clark, defending champion, is joined by Final Qualifiers for next week's US Open. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 6:43 PM

The final qualifying rounds for the US Open, often referred to as ‘Golf’s Longest Day’ with 36 holes being played on a single day, took place this week and resulted in mixed luck for the aspirants.

As many as 687 players competed for the final 44 available spots at 10 USGA qualifiers. In total 10,052 golfers attempted to qualify. Of the 44 golfers who made it, 22 of them are fully exempt PGA Tour members.

The US Open will be held at Pinehurst No 2, North Carolina, Thursday 13th – Sunday 16th June, 2024.

Dubai-born Josh Hill, now studying at the University of Tennessee, played at The Golf Club of Georgia (Lakeside Course) in Alpharetta, Georgia qualifier where three spots were available from the 68 entries.

Hill shot rounds of 68 and 70. His first round showed real promise with five birdies over his first 12 holes, but a dropped shot on 17, spoilt a bogey-free round.

With three birdies and one bogey in his second round – Hill had to settle for a six-under-par finish. The player who shot a 13 under par won the qualifier with 12 under being third and making the cut.

Anirban Lahiri missed out by one shot at The Bear’s Club, Florida, where he shot rounds of 71 and 70, where 73 players were playing for five spots.

The UAE’s Joshua Grenville-Wood had rounds of 71 and 74 in the Lake Merced, California qualifier where 84 players were competing for four spots.

Notables who advanced include Aaron Rai (Eng), LIV Golf’s Dean Burmester (RSA) and David Puig (Spain), Webb Simpson (US), Harry Higgs (US) and Matt Kuchar (US).

Famous names who will not be in Pinehurst next week include Adam Scott (Aus) who ends his 91 Major streak, dating back to when he missed the 2001 US Open. Scott may get in as an alternate as he lost in a play-off to Cameron Smith. He also is 60th in the Official World Golf Ranking – with the top 60 at the end of this week gaining entry. However, Scott is not in the field for this week’s Memorial.