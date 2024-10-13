Sun, Oct 13, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon32.8°C

Healy out of Australia's clash against India at Women's T20 World Cup

Australia won the toss and elected to bat in their last group match in Sharjah and a win will confirm their place in the semi-final

Published: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 6:35 PM

Updated: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 6:36 PM

Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy (left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s captain Nigar Sultana during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 21, 2024. — AFP file

Skipper Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of Australia's key group clash against India in the Women's T20 World Cup with Tahila McGrath leading the team on Sunday.

Australia have won the toss and elected to bat in their last group match in Sharjah and a win will confirm their place in the semi-final.


Healy adds to Australia's injury list in Sharjah after fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck was earlier ruled out of the rest of the tournament after she dislocated her shoulder in the previous win.

Healy retired hurt while batting against Pakistan because of an injury to her right foot.


Grace Harris and Darcie Brown have come into the team in place of Healy and Vlaeminck.


