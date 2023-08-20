Harmanpreet Kaur, not so gentle again

The Blades still without a point in the English Premier League after promotion from the Championship
Harmanpreet Kaur, who was banned for two games for an outburst against the umpires during the last ODI against Bangladesh, says she has no regrets. Isn’t that shocking to hear from the captain of India’s National team.
Kaur said in an interview that she wants to see fair things happening at the field of play and she has the right to express herself and her feelings. She added she did not say anything wrong to any person or any player but admits she said what happened on the field. Isn’t this contradicting her statement?
Let me recall to cricket fans what the skipper of the Indian women’s team did in the last ODI.
After being given out, she first slammed the stumps in anger, then when returning to the pavilion she expressed her anger to the umpire for giving her out.
That was not all. During the joint photograph session Kaur taunted the Bangladeshi woman’s team by telling them: ‘Why don’t you get your umpires for the picture as they are part of the Bangladesh team.’
This was crossing all limits of the spirit of cricket. Poor Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana quietly walked away from the photo session before telling the press conference that the Indian skipper could have shown better manners.
Cricket is a gentlemen’s game and we have seen many cricketers behaving rudely with umpires for wrong decisions but I am afraid Kaur’s actions on the field of play and beyond the field were not so gentle.
