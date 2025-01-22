Hamilton makes track debut for Ferrari

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton wearing the Ferrari suit during a photo session. — AFP

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton had his first outing on the track for Ferrari on a misty Wednesday morning at Maranello, realising his dream of driving in the iconic red of the Italian team.

Hamilton, who announced his decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari in February last year, left the Fiorano garage at 0916 local time in the SF-23, the Italian team's 2023 F1 model, where crowds of fans had gathered to watch his first test run.

The 40-year-old, who won six of his world championships at Mercedes, also unveiled a new bright yellow helmet, as he continues his first official week at Ferrari which began at the team's headquarters on Monday.