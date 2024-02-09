Hamilton Aquatics set to host 2024 edition of Dubai Open Swimming Championship

The stage is set for the2024 edition of the prestigious Dubai Open Swimming Championship. Photo Hamilton Aquatics

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 2:47 PM

Recognized as one of the largest swimming academies in the Middle East, Hamilton Aquatics is set to host the 2024 edition of the prestigious Dubai Open Swimming Championship at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai from February 16th to 18th.

With a history of welcoming world record holders over the previous years, the Dubai Open Swimming Championship stands as the crown jewel of the Middle East’s swimming calendar.

The Dubai Open Swimming Championship, formerly known as the Middle East Open & Junior Championships, is a premier aquatic event created and hosted by Hamilton Aquatics, at Hamdan Sports Complex, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities.

The 2023 championship also hosted by Hamilton Aquatics witnessed an impressive gathering of 934 swimmers who represented clubs from over 15 different nations, spanning from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Uganda, the United States, Sweden, Kuwait, Iran, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain and Oman.

Spanning three days, this world-class meet will feature a comprehensive schedule of events, attracting high-level swimmers from around the world to compete and showcase their skills.

The junior Championships with take place from February 17th to 18th. The events consist of 50m, 100m and 200m events for all strokes, 200m and 400m Individual Medley, and 400m, 800m and 1500m Freestyle.

The championship will conclude with A/B finals for the 50m, 100m and 200m events on each evening of the competition. Trophies will be awarded for the Top Open Club, Top Open Female Swimmer and Top Open Male Swimmer under Open Championships and for Top Junior Club, Top Junior Female Swimmer and Top Junior Male Swimmer under Junior Championships.

Hamilton Aquatics brings a wide spectrum of swimming programmes meticulously designed to inspire, empower and propel swimmers of all ages and skill levels while simultaneously cultivating a love for the sport.

The organization offers a diverse range of programmes tailored to every swimmer’s need, such as the learn to swim programmes for babies, children and adults, artistic swimming, adult swimming, masters, water polo and competitive squads for those looking to compete.

For more information please visit https://www.hamiltonaquatics.ae/ or email dubaiopen@hamiltonaquatics.ae