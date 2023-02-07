Habibali-Wakeling clash headlines kickboxing championship in Abu Dhabi

It is understood that the UAE with three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah — are favourites to host the tournament but the decision has been withheld for the time being
UAE champion Ilyass Habibali and Briton Michael ‘The Punisher’ Wakeling will clash in a highly anticipated lightweight showdown during the UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
To be held at the Etihad Arena, the 14-fight championship will be the first event this season for the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation (UAEMTKF).
The fight night will feature 28 male and female athletes from 18 countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, Iraq, France, Italy, England, Belgium, and Turkey, competing across several weight classes.
The international participation demonstrates the strong global reputation the UAE enjoys as a preferred destination for kickboxing.
Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President, UAEMTKF, said both Muay Thai and kickboxing are gaining popularity among Emirati society and the wider UAE population.
“Kickboxing enjoys a distinct demand from different nationalities and age groups. This is in keeping with the vision and objectives of the Federation, which also aims to increase the reach of the sport and the number of participants. The UAE and specifically Abu Dhabi have significantly contributed to the growth of the sport at a regional and international level courtesy of the unwavering support of the country’s wise leadership and long-term vision for both the sport and its players,” Al Neyadi said.
The packed fight card brings a number of highly competitive bouts, especially the anticipated bout featuring Habibali and Wakeling, as both athletes hope for a well-earned victory.
Over the course of his career, ‘The Punisher’ has won 32 times, including 14 victories which came by way of knockout. UAE hero Habibali has a stellar record, with 19 victories, five knockouts, and three defeats.
Meanwhile, the super welterweight fight between Moldovan Lilian Porcireanu and Vedat Hoduk of Turkey is likely to produce fireworks. Hoduk has 25 KOs from his 36 wins.
“Bringing together an elite group of male and female players so early in the season reflects the growing status of kickboxing in the country," Al Neyadi said.
"Perhaps this championship represents an important milestone for many upcoming events that will be included in the new season’s agenda, which aims to advance the readiness of the national team players and prepare them to compete in regional, continental, and international events."
It is understood that the UAE with three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah — are favourites to host the tournament but the decision has been withheld for the time being
James Tarkowski's header gave Everton the perfect start under new manager Sean Dyche
Shimron Hetmyer, who was Gulf Giants’ hero in their previous match against MI Emirates through his last ball six, scored a stroke-filled 54 off 35 balls
The South African began day three trailing the halfway co-leaders by four shots but carded nine birdies in a sparkling 63 on Saturday to hit the front on 16 under par
Ruti Aga and compatriots Gutemi Shone and Gelete Burka are all targeting the biggest Marathon in the Middle East on February 12
The Dubai Capitals will take on MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday
Kieron Pollard's side win by 18 runs to join Desert Vipers and the Gulf Giants in the last four
The twin highlights of the evening are the second legs of the exciting Al Maktoum Challenge series for thoroughbreds and Purebred Arabians