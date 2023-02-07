Habibali-Wakeling clash headlines kickboxing championship in Abu Dhabi

UAE champion Ilyass Habibali will be in action on Saturday. — Supplied photo

UAE champion Ilyass Habibali and Briton Michael ‘The Punisher’ Wakeling will clash in a highly anticipated lightweight showdown during the UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

To be held at the Etihad Arena, the 14-fight championship will be the first event this season for the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation (UAEMTKF).

The fight night will feature 28 male and female athletes from 18 countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, Iraq, France, Italy, England, Belgium, and Turkey, competing across several weight classes.

The international participation demonstrates the strong global reputation the UAE enjoys as a preferred destination for kickboxing.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President, UAEMTKF, said both Muay Thai and kickboxing are gaining popularity among Emirati society and the wider UAE population.

“Kickboxing enjoys a distinct demand from different nationalities and age groups. This is in keeping with the vision and objectives of the Federation, which also aims to increase the reach of the sport and the number of participants. The UAE and specifically Abu Dhabi have significantly contributed to the growth of the sport at a regional and international level courtesy of the unwavering support of the country’s wise leadership and long-term vision for both the sport and its players,” Al Neyadi said.

The packed fight card brings a number of highly competitive bouts, especially the anticipated bout featuring Habibali and Wakeling, as both athletes hope for a well-earned victory.

Over the course of his career, ‘The Punisher’ has won 32 times, including 14 victories which came by way of knockout. UAE hero Habibali has a stellar record, with 19 victories, five knockouts, and three defeats.

Meanwhile, the super welterweight fight between Moldovan Lilian Porcireanu and Vedat Hoduk of Turkey is likely to produce fireworks. Hoduk has 25 KOs from his 36 wins.

“Bringing together an elite group of male and female players so early in the season reflects the growing status of kickboxing in the country," Al Neyadi said.

"Perhaps this championship represents an important milestone for many upcoming events that will be included in the new season’s agenda, which aims to advance the readiness of the national team players and prepare them to compete in regional, continental, and international events."