Gulf Giants crowned champions of DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024

Gulf Giants Development were crowned champions of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024, following a six-wicket victory against the ILT20 Pearls in the final. The Giants’ run chase was buoyed by Shival Bawa’s dazzling half-century and vital contributions from Vriitya Arvind, Hameed Khan and Muhammad Saghir Khan.

Yassir Kaleem’s half century helped the Pearls post 185/5 earlier in the day. Rohan Mustafa’ also registered a comprehensive performance with bat and ball for the Pearls, that went in vain.

The final at the ICC Academy Oval 1 on Wednesday unfolded in a festive atmosphere, with cricket lovers and the friends and families of the players cheering passionately from the stands. Notably, the competition offers UAE players a chance to earn one of 12 coveted berths in the six DP World ILT20 Season 3 squads, with the all-important draft set for October 23.

The Giants’ run chase faltered to 20/2 with Rohan Mustafa picking up the wickets of Muhammad Irfan and Samal Udawantha. Giants’ captain, Vriitya Arvind was joined by Shival Bawa as the pair notched an essential partnership of 80 runs.

While Vriitya Arvind was scalped by Uzair Khan for 34 runs, Shival Bawa remained unbeaten to steer the Giants home with 63 runs to his name. Shival Bawa’s 48-ball knock comprised five fours and three sixes.

Hameed Khan also contributed a swift knock of 27 runs in 13 balls before he was castled by Rohan Mustafa in the 16th over. Shival Bawa was then aided by Muhammad Saghir Khan’s high-impact innings of 33 runs in 11 balls, as the Giants chased down the target in 19 overs.

Earlier in the day, the ILT20 Pearls had an explosive opening push, with Alishan Sharafu’s rapid-fire knock of 35 runs in 15 balls, including four sixes and two fours. At the other end, Rohan Mustafa played the anchor’s role with 33 runs in 37 balls. The opening pair had put on 54 runs before Sharafu was dismissed by Muhammad Irfan in the fifth over. Irfan would also account for Asif Khan, who only managed one run.

Yassir Kaleem remained unbeaten to emerge as the top scorer for the Pearls, smashing seven sixes on his way to 72 runs in 45 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Aayan Azfal Khan picked up the wickets of Rohan Mustafa and Uzair Khan in the 14th over. Kamran Atta was the next man to depart as Muhammad Zuhaib’s sole wicket of the night. Shahrukh Ahmed joined Yassir Kaleem to script the finish for the Pearls with a cavalier knock of 24 runs in only 15 balls. The Pearls finished the innings at 185/5 in 20 overs. With the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024 completing a second edition, the developmental tournament continued to highlight some of the finest talent from around the region. Raees Ahmed finished as the top scorer of the tournament, amassing 307 runs for the ILT20 Thunderbolts while Uzair Khan emerged as the leading wicket taker with 16 scalps for the Pearls. Brief scores Gulf Giants Development defeated ILT20 Pearls by 6 wickets

ILT20 Pearls 185/5 in 20 overs (Yassir Kaleem 72, Alishan Sharafu 35, Rohan Mustafa 33, Muhammad Irfan 2 for 28, Aayan Afzal Khan 2 for 31, Muhammad Zuhaib 1 for 33) Gulf Giants Development 186/4 in 20 overs (Shival Bawa 63*, Vriitya Arvind 34, Muhammad Saghir Khan 33*, Rohan Mustafa 3 for 36, Uzair Khan 1 for 29)