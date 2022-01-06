UAE

Guardiola to sit out FA Cup match after positive Covid test

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. — AP file
Manchester - Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for Friday’s game

By Reuters

Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 4:45 PM

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss Friday’s FA Cup third-round match away to fourth-tier Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

City said that Guardiola returned a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo.

“Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble,” City said in a statement, adding that assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for Friday’s game.

Seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff are isolating for Covid-19 related reasons, the club said.


