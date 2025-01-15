Golfway fostering junior development in the UAE alongside the Dubai Desert Classic

Nick Horrocks, Partnerships Director at Masters Golf and Golfway. - Photo Alex Leyno

The golf world’s spotlight is once again on Dubai as the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, part of the prestigious DP World Tour, tees off today (Thursday) at the Emirates Golf Club.

With a purse of $9 million, this Rolex Series event has attracted some of the world’s best players to compete on the iconic Majlis Course, once again marking a flagship moment in the region’s golfing calendar.

However, behind the scenes, there’s much more to the sport than just the professional tournament. Nick Horrocks, Partnerships Director at Masters Golf and Golfway, is in Dubai this week, focused on helping grow the game and inspiring the next generation of golfers, especially at the grassroots level.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Horrocks highlighted the importance of his task in helping to develop the game of golf, particularly in the UAE.

Global Development

“My role is aligned with the development of the game. Working for Golfway, a subsidiary of The Masters Golf Company, is about assisting all the stakeholders in the game around most of the world to encourage junior golf,” Horrocks said.

In the UAE, the golf industry is thriving, and Horrocks and his team are committed to further strengthening its foundation.

“Here in the UAE, the golf industry is very strong and we add value by supporting the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), aligned with The R&A’s golf development initiatives. This includes programs like the ‘Unleash Your Drive Schools Programme,’ GolfSixes, and the GolfSixes Mini League,” Horrocks explained.

The "Unleash Your Drive" Schools Programme, which has been active in the UAE since Horrocks' first visit to the country in November 2023, is one of the key initiatives shaping the future of golf in the region.

Golfing Talent

Schools across Dubai are currently hosting golf taster sessions, led by EGF’s Director of Instruction, Cameron Van Rooyen. These sessions are further enriched by guest appearances from notable players, including 28-year-old Shubhankar Sharma, a DP World Tour star with eight professional career wins.

“This week, we’re also excited to see the GolfSixes Mini League Final take place at the Dubai Desert Classic, where schools from across the UAE, participating in The R&A’s ‘Unleash Your Drive Schools Programme,’ will compete on an adapted course at the 9th hole of the Faldo Course,” said Horrocks.

“It’s an event that not only showcases young talent but also highlights the importance of providing children with opportunities to explore the sport early on.”

In addition to these grassroots programs, Horrocks emphasized the role of the right equipment in developing young golfers.