Golf's global boom: From unprecedented growth in the UAE to breaking down barriers

'The interest in golf here is overwhelming,' says Tommy Fleetwood. AFP File

As the Team Cup kicks off in Abu Dhabi, golf’s surge in popularity continues, with the sport breaking down barriers and attracting players from all walks of life, worldwide.

As the region gears up for the first major golf event of the year, the much-anticipated Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, golf's global appeal continues to reach new heights.

From January 10-12, the Great Britain & Ireland team, led by Justin Rose, will face off against Continental Europe, captained by Francesco Molinari, in a thrilling competition being hailed as a key warm-up for the Ryder Cup later this year.

This exciting event in Abu Dhabi is just the latest chapter in a remarkable period for the sport, which has witnessed an unprecedented surge in interest worldwide.

In the Middle East, as well as globally, golf is enjoying a boom like never before with players of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities embracing the sport. No longer reserved for a select few, golf has become a sport for everyone.

Staggering growth

This growth is reflected in staggering figures: new research from The Royal & Ancient (The R&A) reveals that there are now 42.7 million golfers worldwide (excluding the USA and Mexico), marking a 44% rise since 2016, with an impressive 2.5 million newcomers joining annually.

The US also mirrors this trend, with 26.6 million golfers recorded in 2023, with a strong uptick in participation from the 18-34 age group.

These statistics reflect more than just a numbers game — they highlight how golf has become accessible to a broader spectrum of society. Its appeal knows no bounds, with few barriers to entry and a welcoming atmosphere no matter where you are.

The corporate world has taken notice too. The DP World Tour, for example, has seen sponsorship revenue surge by 100% compared to 2019 levels.

Fans are also flocking to tournaments in record numbers. The inaugural Back 9, a series of nine premier DP World Tour events, saw a 7% rise in ticket sales from 2023, while the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai attracted 80,119 spectators, setting a new attendance record.

Golf is cool

It’s clear: golf is back and it’s cooler than ever. Much of this revival can be attributed to media platforms like Netflix’s Full Swing, which has provided an insider’s look into the high-stakes world of PGA TOUR professionals.

It’s helped demystify the sport for millennials, Gen Z, and even Gen Alpha, showcasing top players not just as elite athletes but as real people with humour, passion, and relatability.

But the rise of golf seems to be an organic one, too. Players like Tommy Fleetwood, a Dubai resident, are experiencing firsthand how the game has grown in popularity. Through his Tommy Fleetwood Academy with DP World, he’s seen an increase in interest from young players, families, and people from all walks of life.

“The interest in golf here is overwhelming,” Fleetwood says. “We’re seeing more families, more kids, and people from all backgrounds taking lessons and playing regularly. Golf is in a great place right now, and I’m proud of the community we’ve built.”

Trick short artist Snappy Gilmore,in Dubai. - Photo Instagram

Trick or treat

Take Snappy Gilmore, for example – a Nigerian-born social media star who has taken golf by storm despite starting his journey only a few years ago.

Known for his one-handed trick shots, Gilmore now boasts over 3.8 million followers across his social platforms. His story is a testament to golf’s expanding appeal to people from all corners of the globe.

“I had no idea about golf until a few years ago,” Gilmore said. “One day my friends took me to the range, and it clicked when I hit the ball one-handed. It’s been a wild ride since then, and now I’m able to inspire others to pick up the game.”

Another trailblazer is Kipp Popert, who has emerged as one of the most recognizable players in the world of golf for those with disabilities.