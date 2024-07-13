Golfer Luiten’s Olympic dream in tatters despite court battle victory for spot in Paris

Netherlands' Joost Luiten won his legal battle in court, but won't be at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. - AFP

Dutch golfer Joost Luiten won his legal fight to participate in next month’s Olympic Games. Still, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) rejected his request to be added to the field for the men’s golf event in Paris.

Luiten has had a strong couple of years in the game and currently stands in 67th place in the season-long Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour and 159th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). The 38-year-old has nine professional wins in his career – including the 2018 Oman Open.

He initially qualified for the Olympics in 40th place of the required 60 golfers, through the Olympic Golf Ranking table aligned with the OWGR for the qualifying period.

All looked good and Luiten looked set to represent the Netherlands in golf in the first week of August.

However, it was not to be.

The Netherlands Golf Federation claimed that the Dutch committee that oversees the Olympics in the Netherlands told Luiten, “It has not been demonstrated that there is a reasonable chance of a top eight ranking during the Olympic games,” according to AP.

Luiten and fellow countryman Darius Van Driel were denied entry to represent their country, as was Dewi Weber in the women’s competition in the Olympics.

Anne Van Dam was accepted to represent the Netherlands in the Olympics.

Luiten then went to court to challenge the decision. He won his case – however, in the meantime, deadlines had passed and his place had been substituted according to the International Golf Federation (IGF), which are responsible for the running of golf at the Olympics.

The IGF has stated that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has refused to add one spot to allow Luiten to compete.

“I can’t take the Olympics (IOC) seriously anymore - if they say the fundamentals of the Olympic Games are about integrity, fair play and respect,” said Luiten. “Even though I have been qualified by their rules and entered before the entry deadline. They won’t let me play.”

Luiten has offered to pay his way – but his place has already been taken by Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen, 408th on the OWGR.