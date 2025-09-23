Why a tied Ryder Cup lets the champions keep the trophy and why it divides opinion

Why do the biennial Ryder Cup Matches between Europe and the USA result in the defending team keeping the trophy if the score ends 14-14; effectively a tie being treated like a victory for the previous winners?

It has happened twice in Ryder Cup history: in 1969 and 1989.

The answer lies in tradition. The Ryder Cup is, at its heart, a challenge from the previous winners to the challengers. Some argue this steeped in history rule preserves the essence of the competition. Opinions, however, are mixed. Some players and fans embrace the tradition, while others wonder why a tied match cannot simply be called a draw.

With the Ryder Cup held every two years, with different captains and players, why should what happened two years ago matter? After all, it isn’t like boxing, where a draw allows the reigning champion to retain the belt; but that involves just one athlete. Golf is a team sport, and each match features a completely new roster.

Practical barriers to change

Some speculate that practical concerns, such as TV scheduling, daylight hours, and the packed format of foursomes, fourballs, and singles, make an extra playoff difficult. But why not simply call it a tie and let both teams celebrate?

Perhaps each side could hold the trophy for six months; a solution in the spirit of Sam Ryder, the English seed merchant who established the original trophy in 1927 to encourage friendly competition between British and American golfers.

Since then, the Ryder Cup has evolved dramatically. Team Great Britain and Ireland expanded to include all of Europe in 1979, and the event is now one of the world’s premier sporting spectacles, with global television audiences and significant commercialization. One wonders what Sam Ryder would make of today’s spectacle.

Other sports handle ties differently. Cricket, rugby, and boxing often allow champions to retain their titles, but golf could consider doing something unique.

Ultimately, it is a balance between honoring tradition and embracing innovation. No one has the definitive answer; but it is certainly an intriguing topic for debate among players and fans alike.