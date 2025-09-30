When cheers turn dangerous: Why golf must protect its players and their families

What should have been a simple, triumphant walk onto the 17th green at Bethpage Black for Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica, celebrating Europe’s Ryder Cup victory over the U.S., sparked an incident that was a chilling reminder of how quickly passion in sport can spill over into danger.

As Europe secured its 13th win in the biennial tournament, a can of beer, whether hurled in anger or accidentally launched from the crowd, struck Erica’s summer hat, narrowly missing her head. Shocked, she spun around, suddenly no longer a spectator but seemingly a target of frustration over Team USA’s loss,

It may seem trivial to some, but a ricocheting tin can is far from harmless. It raises a serious question: why are athletes’ families, who have no role in the competition, exposed to this kind of risk?

History of fan violence

History offers grim precedents. In 1993, tennis star Monica Seles was stabbed by a deranged spectator, a moment that scarred the sport forever. Football stadiums have long been battlefields of abuse, with players like Eric Cantona and David Beckham targeted by flying objects.

Even music concerts, despite tight security, have seen bottles, cans, and even shoes hurled at performers, forcing bands like Oasis, Green Day, and Guns N’ Roses to halt shows. Iconic UK music festivals such as Reading and Leeds have responded to the threat and have banned glass bottles and drinks cans for artist safety.

Golf, proud of its reputation for etiquette, must ask itself, are we truly immune? The Ryder Cup has always pushed the boundaries of decorum, with heckling, chanting, and gamesmanship part of the spectacle. But when the noise crosses into physical danger, it is no longer mere atmosphere,

Following the incident at Bethpage Black, McIlroy was quick to defend his wife’s dignity, saying family “should be off limits.” Teammates like Justin Rose and Shane Lowry also echoed their shock. Words of sympathy, however, are not enough. Prompt action is needed to ensure that incidents like these never happen again.

Safety should be a priority

If music festivals can ban cans, and football and tennis can create barriers to protect participants, why can’t golf take similar measures? Families, who are bystanders in every sense, deserve to celebrate their loved ones’ triumphs from close quarters without fearing for their safety,

The Ryder Cup will always be a cauldron of emotion, but safety must never be sacrificed for spectacle. Erica McIlroy’s near miss should serve as a wake-up call; golf is not immune to unpredictable impulses of a crowd.

Because when cheers or jeers turn dangerous, it’s not just golf’s reputation at stake, it’s the integrity of sport itself.