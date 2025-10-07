This week marks the calm before the storm, the final stretch before season-ending drama unfolds across the world’s major golf tours.

The DP World Tour heads into its 38th event of the 42-tournament season with the Open de España presented by Madrid, carrying a purse of $3.25 million. The field is packed with star power, featuring LIV Golf players Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann, and Patrick Reed, along with Shane Lowry.

With only a handful of events left, the battle to retain DP World Tour cards for 2026 is heating up. The provisional cut-off to keep full playing rights in Category 10 currently sits at 115, while Category 19 and HotelPlanner Tour Category 6 cut-offs hover around 130. Every stroke counts as players fight to secure their status for next season.

The HotelPlanner Tour returns this week with a two-leg swing in China, leading up to the Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A in Spain later this month. The top 20 on the Road to Mallorca will earn promotion to the DP World Tour for 2026. Among those in contention are JC Ritchie (RSA), David Law (Scotland), and Renato Paratore (Italy) — the latter already a double winner from the UAE events earlier this season.

It promises to be a nail-biting finish. Dubai-based David Horsey (England) sits in 23rd place, just outside the top 20. He’ll need a strong close to reclaim his spot on the main tour.

The Ladies European Tour is also nearing its conclusion, with just four events remaining, including this week’s HERO Women’s Indian Open ahead of the season finale in Spain.

The global golf community owes much to sponsors like HERO, whose continued support underpins the sport’s growth. From the HERO Dubai Desert Classic to multiple international events, their commitment sustains professional golf at every level.

This Week’s Global Golf Schedule

PGA Tour

Baycurrent Classic — Yokohama Country Club, Japan

Purse: $8 million Dates: October 9–12, 2025

DP World Tour

Open de España presented by Madrid — Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Spain

Purse: $3.25 million Dates: October 9–12, 2025

HotelPlanner Tour

Hainan Open — Sanya Luhuitou Golf Club, Sanya, China

Purse: $500,000 Dates: October 9–12, 2025

LPGA Tour

Buick LPGA Shanghai — Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China

Purse: $2.2 million Dates: October 9–12, 2025

Ladies European Tour

HERO Women’s Indian Open — DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurgaon, Delhi, India