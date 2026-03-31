What’s On This Week: Masters build-up, strong fields and Solheim Cup in focus

For the men’s game this week, it is very much about preparation for next week’s first Major of the season, The Masters.

The PGA Tour hosts the Valero Texas Open. This tournament is steeped in history, having first been played in 1922, and is the third-oldest PGA Tour event on the calendar, behind only the Western Open (1899) and the Canadian Open (1904).

The tournament arguably does not have the best position on the schedule, but it remains unpredictable.

Will players want to compete right up to a Major, or is the focus purely on preparation for Augusta? Leading players often try different approaches and may change their strategy year by year, depending on past results.

It also offers players a final opportunity to secure a place in The Masters field, provided they are not already qualified. What a reward for those still on the outside looking in.

Notable players in the field include Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Nicolai Højgaard and Ludvig Åberg.

The women’s professional game takes centre stage with the co-sanctioned $4 million Aramco Championship in Las Vegas, part of both the LPGA Tour and LET schedules.

The field includes the top 38 players from the 2025 LET Order of Merit, alongside leading players from last year’s LPGA rankings, as well as invitees and other qualifying categories, making up a total of 120 competitors.

A strong field has been assembled for what will be the sixth event of the 2026 LET season.

Co-sanctioned events with large purses can create an imbalance for some players, but the response is simple: play better. Those who perform will earn opportunities to compete higher up the pyramid of golf events, and the rest will follow.

The Solheim Cup is also approaching and is scheduled for September 7-3 at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.

The qualification process for Team Europe, captained by Anna Nordqvist, began at the 2024 La Sella Open and will conclude at the AIG Women’s Open on 2nd August 2026.

Team Europe vice-captains are Caroline Hedwall, Mel Reid and Anne van Dam. Team USA will be captained by Angela Stanford.

Women’s amateur golf is also in focus this week with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA), taking place from 1st to 4th April.

A field of 72 players will compete over 54 holes, with a cut after 36 holes for the leading 30 players and ties.

The opening two rounds will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club, across the Island and Bluff nines. All players will then play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, with those making the cut returning for the final round.

First held in 2019, the ANWA is now firmly established as one of the premier events in women’s amateur golf.

Schedule

PGA Tour

Thursday 2nd – Sunday 5th April 2026

Valero Texas Open

Venue: TPC San Antonio, The Oaks Course, Texas