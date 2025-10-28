What’s on this Week: Life-changing time for 45 players at HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final

As the DP World Tour takes a short break before the Play-Offs in Abu Dhabi next week, the spotlight shifts to the other end of the golfing ladder – the HotelPlanner Tour.

This week, Mallorca plays host to the Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A, offering a €500,000 purse and, more importantly, DP World Tour cards for the top 20 in the season-long Road to Mallorca standings – a potential game-changer for all 45 players competing.

The season has been a grueling test across 28 events since January in South Africa. Dubai-based David Horsey (ENG), 40, currently sits 28th with 529.11 points, and will be among those chasing a career-defining breakthrough.

The Rolex Grand Final has a long history of producing future stars, first held in 1995, with previous hosts including Portugal, Cuba, France, Italy, and the UAE at Al Badia Golf Club, Dubai, and Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, as well as Oman and Spain. Since 2010, the event has awarded Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, underscoring its global significance.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the season-ending showpiece, with all 45 players at Club de Golf Alcanada aiming to join a growing list of graduates who have gone on to achieve global success. Previous stars include Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN), Victor Perez (FRA), Marco Penge (ENG), Kristoffer Reitan (NOR), Angel Ayora (ESP), and winners such as Henrik Stenson (SWE, 2000), Dubai-based Shiv Kapur (IND, 2013), and Adri Arnaus (ESP, 2018).

With 640 points awarded to the champion, every player has a realistic chance of promotion. Players hail from 17 countries, including South Africa, Austria, Scotland, Italy, France, Spain, England, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, Peru, New Zealand, USA, Netherlands, Portugal, Ireland, and Norway, reflecting the Tour’s truly international reach.

Eight players can still claim the Road to Mallorca Number One ranking, with Scotsman Daniel Young, currently eighth, the lowest-ranked contender who would need a win and favorable results elsewhere to lift the title.

This Week’s Key Tournaments:

Asian Tour

Thursday 30th October – Sunday 2nd November 2025

Link Hong Kong Open Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong Purse: $2 million

HotelPlanner Tour

Thursday 30th October – Sunday 2nd November 2025

Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A Venue: Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain Purse: €500,000

LPGA

Thursday 30th October – Sunday 2nd November 2025