What’s on this Week: Golf action heats up as countdown to DP World Tour Finals begins

It’s now “Last Chance Saloon” on the DP World Tour for 2025. With the final tournament of the ‘Back 9’ Series, the Genesis Championship in South Korea, all eyes are on players trying to retain their cards or climb into the top 70 on the Race to Dubai.

The top 50 following the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will advance to the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.

Following Tommy Fleetwood’s brilliant win at the DP World India Championship, he has climbed 69 places to 25th in the Race to Dubai, making him a player to watch in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai next month.

Key numbers on the Race to Dubai:

115 – minimum to retain your Tour card

70 – advance to Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

10 – top ten players secure dual PGA Tour and DP World Tour status (if not already holding a PGA Tour card)

The field in Korea features 90 DP World Tour players and 36 KPGA players.

There is no event on the HotelPlanner Tour this week, but the top 45 players are confirmed for the season-ending Rolex Grand Final in Mallorca next week, with the top 20 securing automatic DP World Tour promotion.

Meanwhile, the Asian Tour hosts the $2 million International Series Philippines near Manila, featuring a global field including Kevin Na, Richard Bland, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Dean Burmester, Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Marc Leishman, and from Dubai, Rayhan Thomas and Dominic Foos.

Schedule of Events

(23rd–26th October 2025)

PGA Tour

• Bank of Utah Championship – Black Desert Resort, Utah, US

• Purse: $6 million

DP World Tour

• Genesis Championship – Woo Jeong Hills CC, South Korea

• Purse: $4 million

Asian Tour

• International Series – Philippines – Sta. Elena Golf Club, Philippines

• Purse: $2 million

LPGA

• Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown – New Korea Country Club, South Korea

• Purse: $2 million

Ladies European Tour

• Wistrom Ladies Open – Sunrise Golf & Country Club, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei