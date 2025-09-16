  • search in Khaleej Times
What's on this Week: Luke Donald leads Team Europe’s historic Ryder Cup bid to Bethpage Black

Fresh off Alex Noren’s BMW PGA win, Team Europe heads to New York for a historic week of Ryder Cup prep, with Luke Donald leaving nothing to chance on U.S. soil

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 4:20 PM

  • Nick Tarratt, Guest Golf Writer

Qatar, 15 other countries warn against attack on Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

‘Tinder Swindler’ arrested in Georgia after Dubai claim he’d 'never see prison again'

Dubai: Gold demand softens as shoppers skip buying heavy jewellery at record prices

Team Europe flew out by charter jet after the final putt was holed by Sweden’s Alex Noren on Sunday night of the BMW PGA Championship from London to New York.

First up was a couple of practice rounds at Bethpage Black and an intensive two-day team session, before all the obvious distractions related to the Ryder Cup emerged.

Team bonding, acclimatizing to time zones, the weather, and the golf course are all on the agenda. Not all 12 members of Team Europe have played at Bethpage Black before.

It is understood that this is the first time Team Europe has made such a Team scouting trip in its history. Captain Donald is doing it his way – and he has never let anyone down so far. But he and everyone else know that this will be a Ryder Cup at a different level – with all the odds stacked against the away team, the statistics just do not lie.

Team Europe will remain in the US for the remainder of the week, with various itineraries for different players, all ready for the 2025 tournament week to begin on Monday – we all cannot wait!

The DP World Tour is in France for the FedEx Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris. The focus is now on securing a top-70 and top-50 finish in the Race to Dubai to gain starts in the UAE at both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.

Also, there is so much at stake with players on the bubble to keep their cards – that number currently stands at 113 in the Race to Dubai, to be in Category 10.

The HotelPlanner Tour is also coming near its season climax with players striving to get in the top 20 and gain promotion onto the DP World Tour. Going forward, as regulations change, it is not going to be any easier, as next year’s 2026 conditions, recently announced, state that only the top 15 players at the end of 2026 gain promotion to the DP World Tour in 2027. But as the saying goes in all these pathway opportunities – if you are good enough, you will make it! Good luck to all!

This Week's Schedule

Korn Ferry Tour

  • Event: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

  • Dates: Sept 18–21, 2025

  • Venue: Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course

  • Purse: $1.5 million

DP World Tour

  • Event: FedEx Open de France

  • Dates: Sept 18–21, 2025

  • Venue: Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France

  • Purse: $3.25 million

HotelPlanner Tour

  • Event: Italian Challenge Open

  • Dates: Sept 18–21, 2025

  • Venue: Golf Nazionale, Sutri, Italy

  • Purse: €300,000

LPGA Tour

  • Event: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

  • Dates: Sept 19–21, 2025

  • Venue: Pinnacle Country Club

  • Purse: $3 million

Ladies European Tour

  • Event: La Sella Open

  • Dates: Sept 18–21, 2025

  • Venue: La Sella Golf Resort

  • Purse: €1 million