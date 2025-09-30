What's on this Week: All eyes on Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas as Korn Ferry finals heat up

After the drama of Europe’s narrow Ryder Cup victory in New York, the global golf calendar turns its focus back to individual journeys, and few stories are more compelling for UAE fans than that of Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas.

Representing Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, the 24-year-old sits 106th on the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-long Points Table as he prepares to tee it up in this week’s Compliance Solutions Championship in Oklahoma. It’s a critical stage of the season: only the top 20 players will secure full PGA Tour cards for 2026, and with two playoff events left, every shot counts.

Thomas, currently 703rd in the Official World Golf Ranking, has been finding his rhythm at just the right time.

“I have played a lot better over the last few weeks. I am feeling a lot more positive and am making progress,” Thomas told Khaleej Times. “I hope to make a run up the Points table in this event.”

Drawing inspiration from close friend and travel companion Zach Bauchou, who recently captured a Korn Ferry Tour title in Tennessee, Thomas is hungry to follow suit.

“My best mate Zach won recently… we travel and room together when I’m on tour, so hopefully his success is contagious and rubs off on me. Zach is now seventh in the Korn Ferry Points Table and looks like he is achieving his PGA Tour Card for 2026.”

This week’s tournament at The Patriot Golf Club in Oklahoma is the third of four playoff events. The top 120 players are in the field, but only 75 will advance to the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Indiana. For Thomas, it’s a golden opportunity to climb the ladder and keep his PGA Tour dream alive.

The Schedule

PGA Tour

Thursday 2nd – Sunday 5th October, 2025

Sanderson Farms Championship

Venue: The Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi, US

Purse: $6 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 2nd – Sunday 5th October, 2025

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Venues: St Andrews, Carnoustie Golf links, Kingsbarns Golf Links, Scotland.

Purse: $5 million

Korn Ferry Tour

Thursday 2nd – Sunday 5th October, 2025

Compliance Solutions Championship

Venue: The Patriot Golf Club, Oklahoma, US

Purse: $1.5 million

LPGA

Wednesday 1st – Saturday 4th October, 2025

LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei

Venue: Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

Purse: $3 million