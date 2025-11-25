What’s on this Week: Skaik turns pro as DP World, LET & MENA Tours swing into action

With the PGA Tour finishing its FedEx Cup Fall schedule last week at The RSM Classic, the golfing landscape now takes a well-deserved break in many parts of the world.

That event determined who retained their PGA Tour Card by finishing in the top 100 of the FedEx Cup Fall Rankings- and who did not. What a win by Sami Valimaki, who became the first Finnish player to win on the PGA Tour, having previously triumphed in both Oman and Qatar on the DP World Tour. Well played, Sami!

But not everywhere is taking a season-ending break. Australia is drawing attention on the DP World Tour with a two-week mini-swing, highlighted by Rory McIlroy (NI) competing next week in the Crown Australian Open at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in the former champion’s category, alongside many other top players.

The opening swing of the 2026 DP World Tour is already upon us - with an off-season of just one week.

The BMW Australian PGA Championship kicks off on Thursday, 27th November, boasting a purse of AUD 2,500,000 at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane.

Players looking for a fast start to the season include newcomers who have progressed through various pathways, as well as established regulars. Opportunities for players are now available globally throughout the year - that is the new dynamic in modern golf.

As usual, a strong Australian contingent has been assembled for event number one on the 2025–26 Race to Dubai, including Adam Scott, Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Elvis Smylie, and veterans Greg Chalmers, Peter Lonard, and 48-year-old Geoff Ogilvy, 2006 US Open Champion and four-time WGC winner.

Others of note in the field include Marco Penge (ENG), second in the 2025 Race to Dubai; Ryan Fox (NZ); Abraham Ancer (MEX); Jose Luis Ballester (ESP), winner of last week’s PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour; Joaquin Niemann (CHL); UAE’s Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL); and Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP).

Rasmus Neergaard (DEN), who finished strongly at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to secure a dual PGA Tour Card, is also on the entry list. England’s Andrew Johnston continues his comeback with a medical exemption.

The MENA Tour starts its 2025–26 season following last week’s Q School at Troia in Portugal.

The 54-hole PGA Aroeira Challenge runs from Tuesday, 25th November to Thursday, 27th November, with the Rolear Algarve Challenge following as event number two from 2nd–4th December before a winter break.

A purse of $100,000 sees the Tour relaunched, giving all players- both newcomers aiming to progress and seasoned professionals — a chance to recharge and compete at the highest level.

Two players exemplify the significance of the MENA Golf Tour as a development platform.

Former Ryder Cupper and three-time DP World Tour winner Chris Wood (ENG) has struggled with injuries in recent years, but proved he still has what it takes by winning the recent MENA Golf Tour Q School medalist title by six shots over the demanding Troia Golf Course.

Also in the field with a sponsor exemption is the UAE’s Ahmad Skaik, who has just turned professional and makes his pro debut this week.

We wish all players the best of luck in their first season back — Khaleej Times will be following their progress closely. For more information, visit www.MenaGolfTour.com.

The Ladies European Tour concludes its 2025 season in Spain, where the LET Order of Merit will be decided. The top 10 earn a pathway to the Final Stage of the LPGA Q-Series, while the top 70 players retain their cards.

There is still plenty at stake across the golfing world at multiple levels -even as late November approaches.

Schedule of Key Events

DP World Tour

Thursday 27th – Sunday 30th November 2025 – BMW Australian PGA Championship, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, AUD 2,500,000

Ladies European Tour

Thursday 27th – Sunday 30th November 2025 – Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de España presented by OYSHO, Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf, Spain, €700,000

MENA Golf Tour

Tuesday 25th – Thursday 27th November 2025 – PGA Aroeira Challenge, PGA Aroeira, Portugal, $100,000

Tuesday 2nd – Thursday 4th December 2025 – Rolear Algarve Challenge, Portugal