‘We’re aiming for the top!’: Nonita Chand sets her sights on UGC glory with The A Team

The countdown has begun. With five months still to go before the launch of Season 3 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC), a franchise-based, team golf competition in the UAE that brings together amateur and social golfers, anticipation is already running high among the players.

Building on its previous success, Season 3 introduces an expanded format with the introduction of a fourth venue, offering even more competitive rounds and variety for participants. Registration opens on 1 October 2025, and the season will be contested at Saadiyat, Earth Course (JGE), Dubai Creek, and Faldo Course (EGC). The action tees off on 5th February 2026.

Among those keenly awaiting the new challenge is Notia Chand, who has her sights firmly set on one goal: leading The A Team to the championship. After finishing a close second in last year’s campaign, Nonita believes there is unfinished business to settle.

“We’re aiming for the top,” Nonita says. “We came so close last season, and that experience has only made us more determined. This year, we want to go one better and lift the title.”

With the competition promising to be bigger and tougher than ever, featuring an expanded 160-player format and a new venue at Saadiyat Beach Golf Course on Saadiyat Island, her resolve mirrors a buzz that’s beginning to build around the tournament. For Nonita and The A Team, the mission is clear: seize the moment and turn last season’s near miss into ultimate victory.

“Aman and Ayesha [Chopra, team owners] work very hard to put The A Team together,” she says, highlighting that her bond with the team goes beyond simply being a player. “They pour their heart and soul into this tournament and go to great lengths to encourage us. I think all of us are motivated by them, and we would really like the team to be on top of the league!”

Reflecting on the lessons from the previous seasons, Nonita believes the difference this time will come down to smart planning and clutch performances.

“Season 1 and Season 2 were very competitive league matches,” she says. “We missed out on winning by a narrow margin in the last one. The key lessons going into Season 3 will be a formidable selection of players for the type of courses we are playing. We also need some high performance on the given day.”

One of only two female players in The A Team alongside Moira Duggan last season, Nonita is also a strong advocate for women’s role in the competition: “Both of us had some good rounds, so we contributed to our team scores. I think we can have a few more women in the UGC as I see that women are generally quite consistent and play close to their handicaps.”

With Season 3 expanding in size and scope, Nonita is clear about the challenge that lies ahead:

“Season 3 appears bigger and better than the previous seasons. I can already feel the energy and behind-the-scenes revving up,” she says. “I believe our team will have to work even harder and prepare if we want to be at the top. We have a fantastic team, but each of us needs to put in some extra effort.”

Away from the course, Nonita loves the outdoors, whether it’s cooking for friends back home or heading into the mountains. Her hiking escapades have taken her to breathtaking locations across Dubai, India, Bhutan, and Nepal, including the renowned Annapurna Base Camp in the central Himalayas.

But golf remains her biggest passion. She wears The A Team colours with pride and treats every round of golf as a chance to test herself and encourage others. Looking ahead, she sees Season 3 as more than just another tournament. For Nonita, it’s a chance to help her teammates turn hard work into results and maybe even help The A Team finally lift the UGC trophy.