  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Aug 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 4, 1447 | Fajr 04:38 | DXB weather-sun.svg41°C

Warham, Green triumph in Jumeirah Pairs by The Brain and Performance Centre

The winners took first place by one shot from runners-up Lewis Morgan and Ross O’Shea with a net 60

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 5:35 PM

  • By:
  • Nick Tarratt, Guest Golf Writer

Top Stories

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

David Warham and Richard Green shot a 13 under par, net 59, to win the August edition of the Jumeirah Pairs by The Brain & Performance Centre at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

A total of 60 players competed in the Pairs Scramble format over the Earth course, with the additional condition that each player’s tee shot had to be taken at least six times in this 18-hole format.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Badminton: Al Ain Masters unveils its global promotional video

thumb-image

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after 2 years of dating

thumb-image

Dubai Islands offers greater ROI for new investors

thumb-image

Young Stunners to rock Dubai with Afusic on August 30

thumb-image

'Arjun Chakravarthy' sports biopic gets release date

 

The winners took first place by one shot from runners-up Lewis Morgan and Ross O’Shea with a net 60.

Play for men was from the Composite Tees, and women played from the Forward Tees.

The competitive spirit from the strong membership at Jumeirah Golf Estates has continued over the summer with the new season and cooler weather just around the corner.

Adam Stastny, Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, commented at the prize presentation: "The spirit from our membership with our summer golf calendar and the numbers turning up have been impressive. Along with a strong and supportive sponsor in The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Tour Company, has added significant value to these special events, which anchor our JGE annual calendar and complement our other tournaments. All those competing look forward to next month’s edition."

Results

Net Winners: David Warham & Richard Green shot a 13 under par, Net 59

Gross Winners: Sam Robinson & Neil Gallagher -7, gross 65

Runners-Up: Lewis Morgan & Ross O’Shea -12, Net 60

Third: Marc Begg & Patrick Walton -11, Net 61