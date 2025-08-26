Warham, Green triumph in Jumeirah Pairs by The Brain and Performance Centre

David Warham and Richard Green shot a 13 under par, net 59, to win the August edition of the Jumeirah Pairs by The Brain & Performance Centre at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

A total of 60 players competed in the Pairs Scramble format over the Earth course, with the additional condition that each player’s tee shot had to be taken at least six times in this 18-hole format.

The winners took first place by one shot from runners-up Lewis Morgan and Ross O’Shea with a net 60.

Play for men was from the Composite Tees, and women played from the Forward Tees.

The competitive spirit from the strong membership at Jumeirah Golf Estates has continued over the summer with the new season and cooler weather just around the corner.

Adam Stastny, Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, commented at the prize presentation: "The spirit from our membership with our summer golf calendar and the numbers turning up have been impressive. Along with a strong and supportive sponsor in The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Tour Company, has added significant value to these special events, which anchor our JGE annual calendar and complement our other tournaments. All those competing look forward to next month’s edition."

Results

Net Winners: David Warham & Richard Green shot a 13 under par, Net 59

Gross Winners: Sam Robinson & Neil Gallagher -7, gross 65

Runners-Up: Lewis Morgan & Ross O’Shea -12, Net 60

Third: Marc Begg & Patrick Walton -11, Net 61