Vice-Captain’s Team call the shots at Arabian Ranches Golf Club

U.S. Open quarter finalist Zheng Qinwen claims tennis gold as India's shooters break the world record as when winning gold in the 50m team rifle competition
Day one of the Captain’s Team versus Vice-Captain’s Team competition went in favour of the latter after some competitive golf at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club.
The format for the day was a Fourball Match Play with the Vice-Captain’s Team taking a slender lead into the Singles Match Play by winning the Fourball Matches 8-7.
As many as 15 pairs from each side competed in the Match Play competition with teams chosen by the Captain and Vice Captain.
Kimia Yousofi, who resettled in Australia last year, says she represents Afghan girls who don't have permission for education and sports
During his tenure with the Three Lions he helped them win the ODI tournament in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2022
Abu Dhabi Showdown Week promises a range of exciting events highlighted by Open workouts and the ceremonial weigh-ins
Dubai Based Chiara Noja and Kristyna Napoleaova confirmed next month’s Hong Kong Golf Club spectacular
The highlight of their round was on the back nine where they scored 24 points on the Earth course
China's poster-girl Zhang pips Haughey to 50m freestyle gold
Al Nuaimi loses to Pakistan champion Rasheed in boxing pre-quarters