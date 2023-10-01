Vice-Captain’s Team call the shots at Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Lead Captain's Team as 15 pairs from each side competed in the Match Play competition with teams chosen by the Captain and Vice Captains

From left to right: Ladies Vice-Captain – Nicola Breeze, Men’s Captain – Mark Gathercole, Men’s Vice-Captain – Matthew Derrickand Ladies Vice Captain – Elvira Khaliullina. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 1:08 PM

Day one of the Captain’s Team versus Vice-Captain’s Team competition went in favour of the latter after some competitive golf at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

The format for the day was a Fourball Match Play with the Vice-Captain’s Team taking a slender lead into the Singles Match Play by winning the Fourball Matches 8-7.

ALSO READ

As many as 15 pairs from each side competed in the Match Play competition with teams chosen by the Captain and Vice Captain.