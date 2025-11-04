Valentine’s precision on lightning-fast greens propels him to November OMA title at JGE

Cameron Valentine claimed top honours at the November 2025 OMA Emirates Medalford, held at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Saturday, and then credited the “fast greens on the Fire course” for helping him edge out a competitive field.

The 97-member field battled ideal late-autumn conditions on the challenging layout, but Valentine’s flawless seven-under-par round of 65 ultimately proved decisive.

“I putted the ball well today and felt in control on the well-kept and fast greens on the Fire course, which ultimately made the difference,” Valentine said.

In the Gross Medal Division, David Bainbridge stood out with a three-under-par 69, edging out James Finnigan, who posted a commendable 71.

Across the handicap divisions, the action was equally compelling. In Division A (handicap index 10.4 and below), Chris Wilmot captured the top spot with a net 68, narrowly ahead of inaugural Men’s Captain Steve Drake and David Warham, both net 69. Division B saw a rare three-way tie at net 70, with Martin McGuigan taking victory on countback over Vajahat Hussain and Veneet Kumar.

The Ladies Division produced a standout performance from Sheila McIlroy, the club’s first Lady Captain, who shot net 67. A late bogey on the 17th hole narrowly cost McIlroy the overall title, but her round was still one of the highlights of the day.

In the Seniors Division, Andy Speirs carded net 68 to claim the win, while Sean Ewing led the Stableford Division with 39 points, just edging out runner-up Paul McMahon.

Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Assistant Golf Services Manager, Cameron McWhinnie, praised the event’s sponsors and staff, noting, “We’re very thankful to OMA Emirates and Unique Holding for their ongoing support of these monthly events, and we must also thank our amazing Food and Beverage Team, who have worked tirelessly to deliver a successful event this afternoon, despite a busy weekend over the Halloween period.”

The day concluded with a gala dinner and prize presentation in the Jumeirah Golf Estates Ballroom, celebrating another successful edition of the Medalford series.

With the DP World Tour Championship just weeks away, the Jumeirah Golf Estates community is now turning its focus toward one of the most anticipated events on the international golf calendar.