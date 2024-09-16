US hold off Europe fightback to reclaim Solheim Cup

Lilia Vu of Team USA celebrates winning the Solheim Cup against Team Europe. — Reuters

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 12:34 PM

Lilia Vu secured the Solheim Cup for the United States on Sunday in Gainesville, Virginia, when she clinched half a point in her match against Europe's Albane Valenzuela that took the hosts to the 14-1/2 target they needed to regain the trophy.

The US needed 4-1/2 points from the 12 singles matches and wins for Megan Khang, Rose Zhang, Allisen Corpuz and a half-point each from Andrea Lee and Lauren Coughlin set the stage for Vu, who sealed it with just two other matches on the course.

"I mean, this has been everything. I have a picture of the US team winning the Solheim Cup a while back, so it's on my wall in my room," said Vu. "So this is a dream of mine, and so happy that I was able to do that for them."

Vu trailed Valenzuela with two holes to play as Europe mounted a fierce charge on the final day but the American capped her round with a pair of birdies, including at the last where she tapped in after a brilliant approach shot.

It marked the Americans' first win in the biennial match-play competition since 2017 and denied Europe from lifting the Solheim Cup trophy for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time.

The triumph did not come without some sweating as Europe, who trailed 10-6 to start the day and needed a record-equaling comeback to retain the Solheim Cup, struck first when England's Charley Hull beat world number one Nelly Korda 6&4.