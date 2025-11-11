UGC Season 3 Player Auction approaches amid heightened DP World Tour spotlight

Even as sports fans across the globe turn their attention to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, featuring stars like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, excitement is building closer to home on Dubai’s social golf circuit.

The Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) Season 3 is ramping up for its Player Auction, which is less than three weeks away, and the anticipation is already palpable.

The UAE’s premier franchise-based team competition will return in March 2026, promising bigger fields, new venues, and all the flair that has made UGC a must-watch for social golfers. Following two blockbuster seasons, which crowned the Petrochem Condors and the Noble Legacy Masters, Season 3 expands to 160 players across 10 powerhouse teams, each comprising 16 golfers, male and female.

The high-stakes Player Auction at The Pavilion, Emirates Golf Club, on December 5 will set the tone for UGC Season 3, as team principals and mentors bid to secure 8 new players while retaining 8 from last season. Each team must balance skill across low, mid, and high handicap categories and include at least two female players, ensuring strategy, teamwork, and competitive balance.

To take part, players rush to register ahead of the December 1, deadline with an entry fee of AED 450. Eligibility requires a valid EGF handicap, UAE residency for at least six months, and availability for at least one tournament day. Players not selected at the auction will receive a full refund. Social golfers across the UAE are already racing to secure their spots in what promises to be the most inclusive and competitive season yet.

Kunal Seth, Commissioner of the Ultimate Golf Challenge, said: “There are fewer than three weeks to go until the UGC Player Auction, so players are urged to register now or risk missing out on Season 3 action.

"In just two seasons, UGC has become a standout franchise-based golf competition, uniting the UAE’s top amateur talent. This season, we’re taking it further, with new venues, an expanded player roster, and a social golf experience bigger and more exciting than ever."

The UGC kicks off at the spectacular Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus, the Arabian Gulf’s first beachfront course, offering the perfect stage for the season opener on February 5, 2026. The tournament continues across four rounds at premier Dubai courses, culminating on May 7 at the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club, with prizes and an after-party to celebrate champions and standout performers.

Prizes & Recognition

Top 3 Teams: Celebrating champions who rise above the rest

Outstanding Individuals: Honouring standout players from top teams

Daily Brilliance Awards: Best Performance of the Day at every round

Best Lady Golfer: Recognising excellence, skill, and style on the course

Key Dates – UGC Season 3:

Registration Closes: 1 December 2025

Player Auction: Friday, 5 December 2025, 6:00 PM @ The Pavilion, Emirates Golf Club

Tournament action

Round 1: Thursday, 5 February 2026 @ Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

Round 2: Thursday, 26 February 2026 @ Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Round 3: Thursday, 2 April 2026 @ Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Round 4: Thursday, 7 May 2026 @ Faldo Course, Emirates Golf Club

Prize Distribution & After-Party: Thursday, 7 May 2026, 6:30 PM @ The Pavilion