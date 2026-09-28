UGC Season 3: 10 teams ready for another thrilling battle in Dubai

The stage is set for the third round of the Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 3. The popular corporate golf league will return on October 6 as 10 teams vie for glory at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

The leading amateur golfers will renew their rivalry after competing in two dramatic rounds at Saadiyat Golf Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

With just two more rounds remaining, each one of them will be determined to raise their level.

Last year's champions Noble Legacy Masters are in red-hot form once again, leading the current championship with 391 points.

But the leaders are unlikely to drop their guard with The A Team — 382 points — ready to pounce on any opportunity to grab the top spot.

Meteora Magicians also remain in the hunt with 360 points.

Kunal Seth, UGC Commissioner and Men’s Club Captain at Emirates Golf Club (EGC), is excited ahead of the third round.

“We’re delighted to see the UGC return, and we are really looking forward to seeing all 10 teams bring their best games,” he said.

“What a pivotal Round 3 this is. With the leaderboard so closely contested, this could set up a real cliffhanger going into the final round at Emirates Golf Club.”

Meanwhile, Tournament Director Brandon de Souza is expecting a thrilling battle in the third round.

“Clearly, we are excited to have the event back, and I know the ten teams are going to do their best to improve their positions on the leaderboard. There is no change to the format we circulated earlier,” he said.

“For Round 3 on October 6 at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, each team will nominate five pairs (10 players) to compete in a Better Ball Stableford format. The best four scores from the five pairs, calculated hole-by-hole, will count towards each team’s overall total.”

Remaining fixtures:

ROUND THREE – DUBAI CREEK GOLF & YACHT CLUB

Tuesday, October 6

Better Ball Stableford - Pairs

ROUND FOUR – FALDO COURSE, EMIRATES GOLF CLUB

Wednesday, October 21

Individual Stableford

Teams:

Noble Legacy Masters, The A Team, Alpha Ninjas, Meteora Magicians, Shershaah Eagles, Tristar Gladiators, Three Comma Masters, Sultans of Swing, Desert Knights and Brain Dubai.