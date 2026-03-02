UGC Season 2 Rd 2: Champions cling to lead as players' nerves are tested on the Earth course

Moving Day at Jumeirah Golf Estates saw 50 players tackle the strategic and demanding Earth Course, delivering standout performances, personal bests, and a tense leaderboard battle

Round 2 of UGC Season 2 at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth Course was billed as Moving Day, and it delivered on every promise. With 50 players representing 10 teams in an elite matchplay format, the atmosphere was charged from the first tee shot.

The Earth Course, demanding and strategic as ever, asked serious questions of every player. Those who survived remained calm, adhered to their strategy carefully, and handled high-pressure moments without panicking.

Defending champions Noble Legacy Masters arrived holding the overnight advantage after Round 1 at Saadiyat Beach Golf & Yacht Club, and while the chasing pack closed in, they did just enough to cling to the top spot.

But the real surge came from The A Team, who climbed from third to second with a statement performance that is reshaping this season’s title race.

With two rounds remaining, the battle lines are now firmly drawn. Season 2 has all the makings of a classic.

The A Team’s rise was powered by high-end performances across the board. Vikram Malhotra and Samvit Chopra both delivered 40-point rounds, Aashiv Adnani added 39, and Ravi Banthia contributed 27 as the team produced the strongest collective showing of the day.

Among the 50 competitors taking on the Earth Course challenge, three players stood tallest, each posting a superb 45-point return for their respective teams.

Deepak Nicholas, representing Sultans of Swing, produced a round of 45 points he will remember for a long time, his personal best on the Earth Course.

“Preparation proved pivotal,” said Deepak. “The team owners arranged a practice round prior to the tourney, and I went through my drills on the practice day, played the course and identified the 'good miss' areas.

Beyond preparation, Deepak embraced the unpredictability of the matchplay format.

“It was literally a blind date concept in my mind… we never knew with whom we were paired,” he said. “I guess the algorithms worked… and so did my driver, which was fitted with new shafts.”

While Deepak’s round was built on sharp execution, Samvit Chopra’s performance was grounded in composure and course management.

“My driving wasn’t really working in my favour today, but it’s the way I managed to strategise and play the course shot by shot that helped me get through the round,” said Samvit, who scored 40 points.

“I wasn’t worrying too much about the end score. I just focused on each shot and staying in the present. I’ve played the Earth Course quite a bit as a former member, so I’m familiar with the layout. Even with the bunker changes, I saw that as an opportunity because I know how to play those situations.It’s not an easy course at all. You have to think your way around it, and patience is really important out there.”

That patience is now being tested at a team level.

Noble Legacy Masters remain in control, but only just. The A Team are within striking distance. Meteora Magicians hold steady in third while the other seven squads prepare to strike on Day 3 at the Dubai Creek Resort on 2 April 2026.

Each team will field five pairs (10 players) in a best-ball Stableford format, with the top four pair scores counting, blending individual skill and teamwork for maximum impact.