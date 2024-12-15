UGC 'Player Auction' sets the stage for Season 2 in Dubai

Brandon De Souza, UGC Tournament Director. — Supplied photo

The countdown to season 2 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge, a one-of-a-kind concept for golf in the UAE, teed-off with a thrilling ‘Player Auction’ at the Emirates Golf Club's exclusive Pavilion, setting the stage for an unforgettable season.

The event brought together team owners, mentors, and players of the 10 franchises, all vying to assemble the perfect squads for the second season of Dubai’s premier team golf tournament.

Owners were encouraged to retain or nominate a maximum of eight players for their total squads of 14. The additional six players were bought from the auction in three handicap groups: low, mid, and high.

With franchises brainstorming to craft strategic bids and build dream line-ups, the energy in the Pavilion was palpable.

Brandon De Souza, UGC Tournament Director, reflected on the success of the evening: “Firstly, I’m delighted that many of the teams that played last year have returned," he said. "I saw a lot of familiar faces, which is key to this event, and I also saw many friendly new ones.

“The 3 handicap categories were generous, but at the same time, there was plenty of depth for everyone to pick from. Nobody got left out—whether they are a zero handicapper or a 21 handicapper.

“For me, it’s a great playing field, and I think the players are going to love it,” added Brandon, a former pro player, coach, administrator, consultant & television expert.

“The Ultimate Golf Challenge is here to stay.”

With 10 carefully curated teams now in place, all eyes are on the fairways when the battle for UGC honours begins at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on January 30, 2025. The action then moves to the Emirates Golf Club, which will host the second leg at the Faldo Course on February 7 and the finale on February 13, on the famed Majlis course.

“The Ultimate Golf Challenge 2025 is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever,” said Kunal Seth, a member of the organising committee of the UGC

“This tournament has captured the imagination of the golf community, bringing together a perfect blend of competition, camaraderie, and fun.

“With 140 players, both men and women, competing in this popular social event, it’s a celebration of the diversity and inclusiveness that golf represents,” added Seth. “The tournament is not just about the sport; it’s about building connections, creating memorable experiences, and inspiring a passion for the game.

“The buzz around the auction and the enthusiasm of the players and team owners are testament to how much this tournament means to everyone involved. I think the competition this year will be tougher, more thrilling, and even more entertaining to watch."

The anticipation for the Ultimate Golf Challenge 2025 is reaching new heights, promising yet another remarkable season. With its unique format, inclusive spirit, and vibrant community atmosphere, the UGC continues to redefine how the game of golf is played and celebrated at the amateur level.

Players and fans alike can look forward to a tournament that not only showcases competitiveness but also fosters camaraderie that extends far beyond the fairways.

Event Dates

Round 1 : 30th January, 2025 @ Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Round 2 : 7th February 2025 @ Faldo Course, Emirates Golf Club

Round 3 : 13th February 2025 @ Majlis Course, Emirates Golf Club (Walking)

Team Details

ALPHA NINJAS

Owners: Manu Jeswani and Sanjay Advani

Mentor: Kabir Luthra

DESERT KNIGHTS

Owners: Marwan Hadi and Shames Al Hashemi

Mentor : Tariq Chaudhry

METEORA MAGICIANS

Owners: Praveen Sharma and Vikas Sachar

Mentor: Saravjeet Talwar

THE BRAIN & PERFORMANCE CENTER

Owners: Dr Craig Cook and Gwillym Poole

Mentor: Darryl Cox

SHERSHAAH EAGLES

Owners: Ajay Shah and Harry Gandhi

Mentor: Vipen Sethi