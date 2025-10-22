UAE stars chase Masters and Open dreams at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai

The stage is set for the 16th edition of the prestigious Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), one of the world’s premier amateur golf events, established in 2009 through a partnership between the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, The Masters Tournament, and The R&A.

The first-round draw for the 72-hole championship tees off Thursday on the iconic Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club. It features some of the sport's leading rising stars.

Play begins at 6:45 a.m. from the first tee, with the UAE’s Mohammad Skaik hitting the opening shot. Groups will play in three-balls. The final group starts at 12:44 p.m., with a two-tee start scheduled for both morning and afternoon sessions.

Wednesday’s final practice round saw brothers Mohammad and Ahmad Skaik paired with Jonathan Selvaraj (UAE) for a final tune-up. Meanwhile, fellow UAE players Sam Mullane, Rayan Ahmed, and Rashed Al Emadi opted for a more relaxed preparation day ahead of the big start.

The international field features top young talent from across the region. Last year’s runner-up Ziqin Zhou (Japan), top-five finishers Rintaro Nakano and Masato Sumiuchi (Japan), and Korean Seonghyeon are among the competitors.

Herbert’s tips inspire Aussies

Harry Takis (Aus), ranked 88th in the WAGR table, told the media how LIV golfer and former 2020 Dubai Desert Classic champion, fellow Australian Lucas Herbert, had sent notes to the Australian players this week explaining all about the Majlis Course, when to be aggressive and when to defend, especially highlighting where to practice from around the green.

“These were most helpful and hopefully will be useful during this week,” said Takis.

Last year’s champion, Wenyi Ding (China), turned professional immediately after his AAC victory, which proved to be his final amateur event. Now 19, Ding has climbed to 68th in the Race to Dubai and 247th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), a solid testament to the championship’s role in launching elite careers.

This year’s tournament once again promises life-changing opportunities. The winner will earn invitations to the Masters Tournament and The Open, while the runner-up gains entry to The Open Qualifying Series, and the top three secure exemptions into The Amateur Championship.

Adding to the excitement, UAE’s Rayan Ahmed received some welcome news on the eve of the championship - a 137-place jump in the WAGR to No. 1,113, following his back-to-back wins in the Faldo Junior Tour and Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series last week.

The AAC continues to be a cornerstone in developing elite amateur golf across the region. With a world-class field and Major invitations at stake, the Majlis Course is primed for four days of compelling golf drama.

Tee times of UAE players for Round One:

• M. Skaik – 6:45 a.m. (Tee 1)

• J. Selvaraj – 7:40 a.m. (Tee 10)

• A. Skaik – 8:13 a.m. (Tee 10)

• S. Mullane – 8:24 a.m. (Tee 1)

• R. Ahmed – 11:16 a.m. (Tee 10)

• R. Al Emadi – 12:00 noon (Tee 10)

For more information, visit www.aacgolf.com.