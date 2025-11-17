UAE golf courses celebrate big wins at 2025 World Golf Awards in Madeira

The 12th edition of the World Golf Awards in Madeira once again placed the UAE firmly on the global golfing map, recognising several of the nation’s leading courses, clubs, and tourism partners.

More than a ceremony, the event served as a reflection of how the UAE has transformed golf from a pastime into a central pillar of its sports, tourism, and lifestyle identity.

Since its launch in 2014, the World Golf Awards has set out to raise standards across golf tourism by acknowledging organisations that consistently deliver excellence. Today, the awards are regarded as the benchmark of quality in the global golf industry, drawing votes from professionals, operators, and golf travellers worldwide.

UAE in the global spotlight

The UAE’s reputation as a world-class golfing destination was reinforced across multiple categories. Trump International Golf Club Dubai was named the Middle East’s Best Golf Course, an accolade that underscores its blend of challenging design, immaculate conditioning, and modern facilities.

Dubai itself claimed the title of the Middle East’s Best Golf Destination, reflecting its strong portfolio of courses, year-round accessibility, and thriving tournament calendar anchored by the DP World Tour.

Other UAE highlights included:

· Middle East’s Best Nine-Hole Golf Course: Al Dhannah Golf Club, Abu Dhabi

· Middle East’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility: Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah

· Middle East’s Best Clubhouse: Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman

Beyond the headline accolades, the UAE collected a series of top regional awards, further emphasising the depth of its golf offerings:

United Arab Emirates

· Best Golf Course: The Els Club, Dubai

· Best In-Bound Golf Tour Operator: Arabian Oryx Travel & Tourism

· Best Outbound Golf Tour Operator: Etihad Airways – Destination Management

· Best Golf Hotel: St. Regis Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

· Best Golf Hotel: St. Regis Saadiyat Island

· Best Golf Course: Yas Links Abu Dhabi

Dubai

· Best Golf Course: The Els Club, Dubai

· Best Hotel: Park Hyatt Dubai

One of the personal recognitions of the night went to Sir Nick Faldo, who was named Golf Designer of the Year. The six-time major champion continues to expand his international design portfolio, with ongoing projects in Vietnam, Brazil, Pakistan, and Madeira.

Chris Frost, Managing Director of the World Golf Awards, said the 2025 winners demonstrate the sport's growing global influence. “This year’s winners reflect the strength and innovation within the sport, showcasing an exceptional blend of excellence, sustainability, and passion.

“The record number of votes we received from consumers and industry professionals is a wonderful endorsement of the growing appeal of golf tourism.”

A growing vote of confidence

Voting for the World Golf Awards runs throughout the year, drawing input from senior executives, tour operators, industry media, and the wider golfing public. The breadth of participation speaks to a global audience that increasingly sees the UAE as a model for building a successful, future-facing golf ecosystem.

With sustainability initiatives, world-class course architecture, state-of-the-art hospitality, and a competitive calendar that attracts international talent, the UAE continues to shape its identity as one of the world’s most dynamic golf destinations.

For more on the World Golf Awards, visit worldgolfawards.com.