UAE duo make strong start at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club

Sam Mullane and Ahmad Skaik propelled the UAE into the spotlight at the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, both securing top-ten spots after Thursday’s opening round at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai.

Mullane led the UAE with a debut 67, carding six birdies and one bogey to tie for fourth.

Mullane and UAE players practiced at Emirates Golf Club up to three times a week leading up to the championship, held in the UAE for only the second time.

“There's no reason why one of us can't win it, especially around here, we know the course so well,” said Mullane, who had his brother Jay on the bag. “We just are trying to prove a point, really, that we can play golf and we are not here just to make the cut.”

Skaik, making his seventh appearance in the Championship, finished the day one stroke behind his UAE National Team teammate with a four under-par 68. His round featured seven birdies, including an impressive run of four consecutive birdies from the 2nd hole. However, a double bogey at the 9th, his final hole, proved costly, preventing him from sharing the opening round lead.

“I was really happy, I was playing really well,” said Skaik. “I'm not as happy now because I doubled the last hole with a 9 iron in hand. Sort of got a bit ahead of myself, but I think it's a learning lesson. I mean, I'll take 4 under, of course, but I wish I had played a better final hole.”

Earlier in the day, Ahmad's brother, Mohammad, had the honour of hitting the tournament's opening tee shot in front of a packed first tee. The youngster calmed his nerves on his Championship debut by carding a birdie on that hole and went on to post a one-over-par 73.

Rayan Ahmed carded an even-par 72, while Jonathan Selvaraj posted a two-over-par 74, and Rashed Al Emadi finished with a 12-over-par 84 to round out the UAE contingent.

Thailand’s Fifa Laopakdee, Australia’s Billy Dowling, and Vietnam’s Khanh Hung Le shared the day-one lead on six-under 66s, demonstrating the high standard across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Majlis Course is playing at 7,289 yards, par 72, with 120 players from 41 countries competing. Round two tees off Friday morning, with a cut to the leading 60 players and ties for the weekend’s final rounds.

It was also announced that the 17th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will be held at Te Arai Links, South Course, New Zealand, from October 29 to November 1, 2026. Officials, including Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, and Mark Darbon, CEO of The R&A, praised the venue as a “fantastic test of golf in a spectacular location.”

Round One Highlights (Par 72):

F. Laopakdee (Thailand) – 66

B. Dowling (Australia) – 66

K. H. Le (Vietnam) – 66

S. Mullane (UAE) – 67

H. Takis (Australia) – 67

R. Nakano (Japan) – 67